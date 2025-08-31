Northern Edition
International

Leicester Fainga'anuku flown into the All Blacks squad

Leicester Fainga'anuku of the All Blacks arrives at Stade Omnisport Croissy on October 18, 2023 in Croissy-sur-Seine, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Returning Tasman Makos midfielder Leicester Fainga’anuku has been drafted into the All Blacks squad as an injury replacement for Timoci Tavatavanawai.

The Makos teammates will trade places as Tavatavanawai was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby Championship after breaking his arm over the weekend after 20 minutes of action against Otago.

Last month NZR originally ruled that Fainga’anuku was not eligible to return to the All Blacks for the Championship except for a special exemption. With injuries hitting the midfield stocks, it appears that grounds for exemption have been reached.

“Obviously Timoci, Jim, has broken his radius,” Scott Robertson told media Monday.

“He’s got an operation today, he’s going to be out for 12 weeks. So we’ve brought Leicester Fainga’anuku into the squad, he arrived last night.”

“He was here for pre-season for Tasman, played all the games, we asked the board if he’s ticked the eligibility and they said yes. He’s good to go.

“He’s a great power runner, hold his feet beautifully, attracts defenders. He played really well [in France], we are really pleased he’s come straight back into the fold and performed at the highest level.

On whether he could suit up this weekend against the Springboks, Robertson confirmed that ‘everyone is eligible to get picked’ this weekend.

“The good thing about Leicester is he can play multiple positions.

“I think he’s played a lot more centre over there, but he’s a hell of a winger as well, played a lot of 12 as well. He’s covered a few different positions.

“His experience over there has improved his game in certain areas.”

The 25-year-old All Black returned to action in New Zealand in the NPC after finishing his 18-month stint with Toulon following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with his last start coming against Ireland in the quarter-final.

The blockbusting winger featured seven times for the All Blacks across 2022-23.

Comments

57 Comments
G
Gary C 4 days ago

LF to replace RI at 14, LC to replace SR at 11, start Aaron Smith at 9.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

Haha. About as likely as Schmidt to replace Razor. Mmmmm

B
B 4 days ago

If his physical and mental fitness is up to scratch and he’s completely injury free, just put him in.

He knows and has trained under most if not all of the Crusader now AB’s coaching staff so getting back up to speed won't be a problem for him…

G
GM 4 days ago

The most significant news in the last 24 hours is that they won’t be picking Caleb Clarke this weekend. How dumb is that? He played 80 against Wellington in the mud, chased and tackled with huge enthusiasm, got a crucial turnover. It’s great that Leicester is back but he’s too slow to be an option at winger and that’s where we need changes. With Caleb at left wing, we would have had options on the right, shifting Jordan or Love, Narawa, and Reiko back to centre, where he’s marked Kriel out of the game before. But with Caleb rejected, now what? Same old same old? C’mon Razor - or is it Jason Holland calling the shots?

Y
YeowNotEven 4 days ago

NZR eligibility rules are a crack up. If they break them for this, why even have them?

I’m not complaining- it’s great we get Leister back early (and RM for the saffa tour next year)- but why put these hurdles in place just to kick them out of the way when it suits.

B
Bruiser 4 days ago

Could be a long term 13 but not fast enough for wing. WAs poor under high ball in the Ireland series a few years ago.

J
JD 5 days ago

And just like that Tasman lose their first choice 12 and 13.

N
Nickers 5 days ago

Will Razor and co actually have the courage to drop underperforming players to bring these guys in? Ruben Love and Tavatavnawai watching the entire series vs France B from the stands doesn’t fill me with confidence that they will.


And if they do, will these new players be reduced to shadows of what they are capable of in this dysfunctional attack? Likely yes.


Go the ABs! but also Hansen and Holland out!

S
SK 5 days ago

Wow, Just Wow, That was a quick return

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

Tavatavanawai’s injury might actually play into Razor’s hands...

The Landers’ captain doesn’t seem to be in the frame. In fact, there’s no guarantee we’ll see him back with the squad anytime soon. It feels like the coaching staff just aren’t convinced by his pace.

When it comes to tempo and work rate, we know Fainga’anuku ticks all the boxes. He’s really come into his own in the Top 14. He can cover anywhere from 11 to 14, even though he’s now widely seen as a top-class centre. Maybe he’s the one who can spark some life into this underwhelming All Blacks backline. One to keep an eye on. I’d expect him to start on the bench in Auckland. Seeing him in the starting XV right away would be a big surprise.

Razor’s got some tough calls to make ahead of Saturday’s game — and honestly, he can’t afford to get it wrong.

J
JW 5 days ago

Crazy to think given that when he got a chance against France he made Jordies job look soo easy. Multiple occasions where he just seemed to strolling 10meters down the field in French tacklers, compare that to Barrett who probably lost more metters than gained with the crazy depth he had and penchant to throw it behind him even further.


Hoping he’s really going to look at Lester at 12, even if Jordie simply shifts out. I read another article on Jordie not wanting to play like Nonu, he described wanting to play like anything but a 12. 10, tick, 13 certain tick, 15, tick, 12 no tick. Wasn’t interested in carrying the ball and setting a platform for others.

P
PM 5 days ago

We will get to see how bold Razor is as a coach, as with Caleb & Leicester coming back into the fold, There is a case to put them both in the starting line up, so we’ll see how conservative he is against a quality opposition.

N
Nickers 5 days ago

Based on everything we have seen in the Razor era Clarke will be on the bench and LF won’t even be selected for the 23.

P
PM 5 days ago

Another positive development for Razor, just when he needed it.


This guy is box office and Jordie Barrett & Leicester could be the perfect combination the AB’s have been missing.

J
JW 5 days ago

They’re both very similar, with each key contact strategy to get the arm free for an offload. Lester is way better at it, so hopefully Jordie would have the nous to follow him up.

K
Koro Teeps 5 days ago

Get Fainga'anuku in the starting lineup!

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

What do you base that on?

B
BA 5 days ago

At the least even with systems and so on straight back on to the bench for me ALB was average Joes on WE Leicester form has been good as an AB in NPC should

G
GL 5 days ago

But will Razor pick him? or just training partner?

B
B 5 days ago

The AB’s named on Thursday will be the toughest call for Robertson to make due to injury issues to key backline players…

But I’m certain that JR will have his forward pack selections keen to front up and ready to rumble…

J
JW 5 days ago

Really hope he’s a straight replacement for 12/wing spot as well (not that they seemed likely to use Jim). ALB had a good run and showed a bit of footwork playing center, I really don’t think he has the pace for it at international level (got caught out against australia) but feel he’s not going to be the answer at 12 either. I can see Lester having a bit more value both as a starter option and on the bench.


Tough on someone like Rona who has been a standout center all year and is even more versatile than both of those two but you really would want to be able to select someone that you’re brining into the squad at this stage, which is where Lester can fit right in. Hope there is room for Rona on the end of year tour, or perhaps in for ALB?

S
SB 5 days ago

Proctor on notice.


A lie by Razor told, Fainga’anuku hasn’t played 12 at all in his senior career.

J
J Marc 5 days ago

Good season at 12 in Toulon.

j
johnz 5 days ago

So not a lie then, any evidence of playing at 12 will do.


I suspect Razor had to convince NZR that Leicester is a like for like replacement for Timoci - so let’s run with it.


He can definitely play 12. He’s played there at least once.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well, yeah he played 12 & 13 at Toulon. Also, I remember he moved to 12 in the 2nd half for ABs against Uruguay at RWC2023. First time ever? So obviously he continued slotting in there at times, in France.


But yes, prior to the Uruguay game, he was only used as a 13 & 11 for CRU.

J
JW 5 days ago

But a clear message who is on notice SB!


I’m not sure about Toloun, but he’s being playing 12 for Tasman. Just not starting there.

T
Tk 5 days ago

I do think that if Leicester had stayed with NZ rugby rather than the France contract he would have been an established starter since RWC23.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

I guess we will never know. That’s on him.

J
JWH 5 days ago

Absolutely. Freak athlete, and really good defensive mind. Just totally outclasses Rieko Ioane in x-factor and creativity, and is so much more powerful and pacey than Billy Proctor. Really the best of both worlds.

C
Chiefs Mana 5 days ago

Good common sense shown, AJ Lam probably the only one unhappy about this.


Feel for Tavatavanawai, thought the end of year tour was where he was going to really show his wares.

Load More Comments

