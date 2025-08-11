Northern Edition
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks takes to the field during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

The Wallabies are hunting a Springboks scalp to sit alongside the Lions’ but are well aware of the size of the challenge of taking down the world champions on the high veldt.

Australia open the Rugby Championship on Sunday (0110 AEDT) against South Africa at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park, a ground where they last won back in 1963.

Their most recent victory over the Boks at altitude was at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, where they pulled off a last-gasp two-point win in 2010.

But with just 10 wins from 48 Tests in South Africa since 1933, the successes of the Wallabies have been few and far between.

While they didn’t get the series win over the British and Irish Lions, a confidence-boosting victory in the third Test in Sydney left the Wallabies heading to South Africa with their tails up.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa said they were mindful not to get caught up in the aura of the Springboks, back-to-back world champions after winning the 2023 title in France.

They thumped Australia 33-7 and 33-12 in their two Tests last year, with the Wallabies’ last victory coming in Adelaide in 2022.

“It’s really easy to look at what South Africa have done in the past and obviously they’re a world-class team and for us it’s just taking them for face value,” Paenga-Amosa said from Johannesburg.

“We respect what they’ve done, we respect them as a team, winning World Cups but we’re just going to take them at face value – what we see in front of our faces in Ellis Park is how we’re going to see them.

“I definitely think we’re at a better place now than we were 12 months ago.

“Off the back of a really good win against the Lions, we just want to continue to build that momentum going into the TRC (The Rugby Championship) against South Africa, Argentina and then the All Blacks.

“First stop though here at Ellis Park, so we’re looking at definitely continuing that momentum.”

Paenga-Amosa said there were no injury concerns in the Wallabies camp, with prop Taniela Tupou overcoming a toe injury to be available for selection.

He said they were excited for the “cauldron” atmosphere of Ellis Park, where James Slipper, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White were part of the 2019 outfit who lost 35-17, as well as Tupou, who earned a yellow card for a no-arms cleanout.

“We know the biggest thing about Ellis Park is the altitude and that plays a bit of a part in how the game will be played,” the Western Force rake said.

“We’re here now, so we get to acclimatise to that altitude.

“We’re trying not to think too much about the altitude, though, because in the end, if we nail our plays, nail our own individual roles, it’ll go a long way for us.”

Paenga-Amosa’s younger sister Katalina is part of the Wallaroos squad now in England ahead of their World Cup opener later this month.

The 29-year-old said his family was proud of his sister, also a hooker.

“It’s been awesome for my sister, I’m really proud of her and excited to watch her ripping at the World Cup … most of the household has been buzzing.

“It’s been exciting the past month for myself personally and if I do get that opportunity in Jo’burg to play against the Springboks, it’ll be a huge honour for myself.”

Springboks roll out heavy-hitters for Rugby Championship opener

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a powerful matchday 23 for South Africa’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Read Now


N
NM 4 days ago

It should be an interesting one. Going by form and ranking, you’d say the Boks would walk home with it. But the Wallabies are going in battle hardened by a Lion’s tour, while the Boks warmup was a couple of hit-outs against Italy and Georgia, where they hardly had to break a sweat.

r
rs 4 days ago

Looking forward to the Boks/Wallaby clash like everyone else. Hopefully cards don't play a role and we see the Boks expressing them selves in the traditional Bok way. Pleased Wallabies are back on track and will certainly be a force to be reckoned with. Certain selections always pleased one and this is certainly the case with Grant Williams and Edwill v d Merwe. Also trust Manie Libbok brings along his kicking boots

N
Ninjin 5 days ago

Walking around on the Highfeld you come across a lion. You know that a lion has claws and teeth but the lion is not that big so you take it at face value and egnore the lion. The lion then proceeds to eat you. Never take anything at face value.

F
Flankly 5 days ago

If the Wallabies want to win this one they will need to start fast, build a substantial lead, and ideally they would want some yellow/red cards to fall their way.


The bomb squad at altitude for the last 20m is going to be a big test for them.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Let’s hope that yellow or red doesn’t come in the first 10. I’m seeing that tackle of Esterhuisens against Portugal.


Stay calm boys.

D
DP 5 days ago

I don’t think altitude is a factor these days, we’ve seen multiple URC sides comfortably compete right up till the 80th minute. The bench will be the difference and that’s where the Boks hold the cards. Interested to see who the officials are.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Ellis park is going to heave.


Fans over here are frothing more than usual.

