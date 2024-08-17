Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Exeter statement: Double surgery setback for Dafydd Jenkins

By Liam Heagney
Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rob Baxter’s new-season planning at Exeter has been hit by the revelation that second row Dafydd Jenkins will miss the start of the 2024/25 campaign after undergoing two operations. The 21-year-old finished out last season with three appearances for Wales on their Australian tour.

There was no inkling at the time that there was an injury issue as he played the full 80 minutes in their tour-ending win over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane. However, it has now been revealed that Jenkins picked up a knee injury on the trip and the decision was since taken to also fix an ongoing shoulder issue.

This double whammy means that Jenkins will be missing from the Chiefs line-up when their season opens with the September 21 Gallagher Premiership game at home to Leicester. Exeter, though, didn’t given an exact time on when they expect their forward to return to the fold.

A statement read: “Exeter Chiefs and Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss the beginning of the 2024/25 season following surgery on his knee and shoulder. Director of rugby Rob Baxter has given an update on the injuries and the possible recovery period for his first team captain.”

Baxter said: “It’s tough and frustrating for Dafydd but he has had surgery on a knee issue sustained on summer tour with Wales. Then he has had a sore shoulder slash rotator cuff type of injury as well. Both the club and Wales feel now is the right time to have them both addressed.

“For me personally, it’s the right time for him. He is a young man who has played a lot of rugby for both Chiefs and Wales, so it’s important that he gets them sorted properly now so that he has that extended period of rehab to get himself back fit and ready for what everyone knows is going to be a very good career.

“Obviously, time scales are a little bit fluid at the moment. We have got to see in the early initial period of his rehab where he will get to.

“But one thing we know – from every other injury he has had – is that Dafydd is an incredibly hard worker and rehabber. If anybody can accelerate the process of getting back from these operations, then we are sure Dafydd will.”

The Exeter update on 'relatively complex' Henry Slade injury setback

The 31-year-old was a starter in all three recent Test matches away to Japan and New Zealand (twice) following a Guinness Six Nations campaign where he was an ever present after bouncing back from his Rugby World Cup 2023 omission.

