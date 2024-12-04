Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Exeter outline their plan to stop a Sharks side loaded with Springboks

By PA
Aphelele Fassi of Hollywoodbets Sharks, left, celebrates with teammate Eben Etzebeth after scoring his side's second try during the EPCR Challenge Cup final match between Gloucester and Hollywoodbets Sharks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Rob Baxter says Exeter are excited to tackle one of the toughest assignments in world rugby on Saturday.

Baxter’s team have arrived in South Africa after a 24-hour journey from Devon to face the star-studded Sharks following seven successive Gallagher Premiership defeats this season.

While Exeter find themselves propping up the Premiership table two points behind Newcastle, the Sharks are considered major Investec Champions Cup contenders.

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

And they will start as overwhelming favourites in Durban, with World Cup-winning Springboks such as Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am and Bongi Mbonambi – among several others – now back on Sharks duty following an unbeaten autumn international campaign.

The Sharks provided more than a third of South Africa’s match-day 23 that recently accounted for England, and Chiefs rugby director Baxter knows exactly what awaits his team.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Sharks
08:00
7 Dec 24
Exeter Chiefs
All Stats and Data

“They are a very, very good side with world-class individual players that contribute massively to what they are capable of as a team,” Baxter said.

“You look across the pack and then you start looking along the back-line and you kind of go, ‘Blimey’.

“You have pretty much got to stop them everywhere. We have just got to try and create a game with a movement and tempo that creates an uncomfortable environment for them.

“We are excited by it. We don’t look like we are getting ready to go into our shells. We look like we are getting ready to play some rugby.

“If you can create your patches in a game, it’s funny how sometimes a couple of scores can come very quickly and the whole situation can change.

“We have got to play with a positivity, not play with a fear of what they may do. We have got to try and make the game about us as much as we can.”

Holders Toulouse, Bordeaux-Begles and Ulster are also on Exeter’s Champions Cup schedule in the pool stage.

And while that appears a fearsome test, they can take heart from last season’s competition that began with victory in Toulon – a game won by Henry Slade’s final-kick conversion – and was then followed by successes against Munster, Glasgow and Bath before Chiefs made a quarter-final exit to Toulouse.

Baxter added: “Because we got the win in Toulon, and the way we did it, it really fired our whole campaign.

“We also beat Glasgow and Munster last season in this competition to progress, and it was definitely that first away win.

“If you are away from home, the pressure that is on you is to get something from the game, and it starts to create a good feeling for the rest of the competition.

“You have got to try and get something from every round, and if we do that it keeps things very interesting for us next week with the visit of Toulouse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 55 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
