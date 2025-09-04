Exeter Chiefs lose two players to training ground incidents

Exeter Chiefs have confirmed that Tamati Tua and Richard Capstick will both miss the start of the 2025/26 campaign after sustaining training ground injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre Tua suffered an Achilles injury last week and has already undergone surgery. The Australian is expected to be sidelined for between six and nine months.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “We really feel for Tamati, he’s picked up a significant injury in a minor incident in training. Timescale-wise, these types of injuries, an Achilles rupture, can vary but realistically we’re looking at a six to nine-month return period.

“Everybody is disappointed for him as he was having a great pre-season, looking in fantastic shape so it’s one of those unfortunate situations. The plan is to help him work hard through the rehab period to get him back as soon as possible. It’s our responsibility to try to make the season as long as possible to try to give him the best chance of playing this season.”

Lock Capstick, who featured in all 18 Gallagher Premiership games last season, has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks after straining his PCL. He will avoid surgery and will undergo a period of conservative management before returning to play.

Baxter added: “Richard’s injury happened relatively late in the session last week when he got caught awkwardly in a tackle. His knee won’t require an operation, so he’ll be conservatively managed over a period of time before being allowed to return to play.”

The Chiefs also confirmed that Josh Hodge, Joe Bailey and Dan John are completing short-term rehabilitation programmes with the club’s medical team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Fissler Confidential: Saracens sniffing around Springboks newbie Former Premiership and European champions Saracens have become the latest club to enquire about Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, who is in the final year of his contract in South Wales. Read Now