Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
22:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
International

Ex-Wallaby credits forwards for ‘denting the line’ in win over Wales

By Finn Morton
Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies celebrates a try during the men's International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at Allianz Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles has credited Australia’s forward pack for making everything “a little bit easier” for a relatively inexperienced backline in last weekend’s 25-16 win over Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Hooper was met with a deafening cheer of congratulations as the retired international led both Australia and Wales onto the field at Allianz Stadium. With Liam Wright captaining the side and Joe Schmidt in the coaches’ box, the Wallabies’ new era was finally here.

Wright returned to Test level for the first time in almost four years, and it was a similar story for lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto who was back in Wallaby gold after a decent stint away. But other than debutant Jeremy Williams, the rest of the pack boasted impressive experience.

Video Spacer

Joe Schmidt and Liam Wright after Wallabies win over Wales

Coach Joe Schmidt and captain Liam Wright spoke to media following their 25-16 win over Wales in Sydney. Wright became the 89th captain of Australia when he led the side out for the first time in front of more than 35,00

Video Spacer

Joe Schmidt and Liam Wright after Wallabies win over Wales

Coach Joe Schmidt and captain Liam Wright spoke to media following their 25-16 win over Wales in Sydney. Wright became the 89th captain of Australia when he led the side out for the first time in front of more than 35,00

As for the backline, coach Schmidt had named a new-look halves duo of Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio, while Hunter Paisami and debutant Josh Flook were named in the midfield. Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright were also back after previously being dropped.

Related

Star Wallaby expects ‘really tough’ battle as Wales look to end losing run

It was a tense Test last Saturday at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and Wallaby Rob Valetini expects another “tough” clash with Wales this weekend.

Read Now

It’s quite common in rugby to hear pundits say that ‘Test matches are won up front.’ With the Wallabies fielding backs who may still be figuring out combinations to an extent, that rugby mantra was proven right once again on Saturday.

“I think they had a very simplistic approach of how they generated quick ball,” Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“Every starter player, I thought their lineout work was excellent. [Matt] Faessler’s throwing, he’s genuinely world-class now and he’s only been a Test player for not over 12 months yet… but I thought their starter play worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re not playing overly structured off their first couple of phases but they do look like they’re playing a very quick ruck recycle which gives your 10s, 12s a lot more time.

“Some key players stood up. I thought Lukhan Salakaia-Loto along with Jermy Williams, those sort of guys, the guys got plenty of touches, the forwards in particular. I was really impressed with how they managed the variety of the game.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
1
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
130
Carries
104
3
Line Breaks
2
9
Turnovers Lost
19
7
Turnovers Won
3

“You can’t win any game of footy without bending the line or denting the line or getting to the right part of the field with your forward carries so I thought the forwards rolled up their sleeves and got plenty of work done, and made it a little bit easier for a younger… lack of cohesion in that backline together.”

It was a war of attrition for pretty well the entire 80 minutes as both teams looked to wear the other down. Taniela Tupou scored the Wallabies’ only try in the first term, with the boot of Noah Lolesio making the Welsh pay for ill-discipline and at times a lack of dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans will forever remember the tries scored by Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright during the second half, with the latter pretty well securing the win. Replacement Tom Lynagh iced the match with a clutch conversion with 10 minutes to play.

All 23 players will take pride and confidence out of that performance along with the other 15 or so squad members, and it’s not a night they’ll soon forget. It’s been a difficult nine months after the team’s Rugby World Cup disaster, so there was something refreshing about this win.

“I went out as a spectator, took three of the four kids out there, the first time a couple of them had seen the Wallabies play in Sydney and it was almost a nostalgic feeling walking in. It was a proper event, it was put on well, it was full of gold – I was really surprised,” Hoiles reflected.

“We’re not going to see that in the Lions Series, we’re going see the exact opposite, we’re going to see so much Red. The Welsh are a really well-supported side but considering everything the Wallabies have been through the last 12 months, all the negativity about it, there was excited, happy people walking in and the same people walked out.

“Yeah, you can talk about the performance – there’s lots to work on – but I just thought it was a really enthusiastic performance from the Wallabies. Plenty of good, lots to work on and a great start for the overall feel of the game in Australia.”

Recommended

New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

OPINION

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

The three ways the Wallabies attack can unlock the Welsh defence

OPINION

‘A non-negotiable’: Owen Watkin labels Wallabies clash a must-win for Wales

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

2

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

3

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

4

Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

5

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

6

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

7

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

8

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Harry McNulty: 'I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t think about walking through Dublin Airport with an Olympic medal.'

The Ireland Sevens captain has led a life less ordinary as he's travelled the world and has his sights set on Olympics glory

FEATURE

Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

Ireland's lineout issues in Pretoria had shades of the Springboks' hatchet-job in their RWC clash.

FEATURE

Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Can the 24-year-old nail down his spot as Joe Schmidt's go-to man at number 10?

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jen 11 minutes ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

The Bok bashing and whining is getting really boring - and I’m an ABs supporter. It doesn’t matter how they play, someone needs to have a big whinge about it. If it’s in the rules then they can do whatever they want and everyone else can just stay bitter about not thinking of it first.

18 Go to comments
B
Barry 12 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eden Park will SMILE BENIGNLY before another ALL BLACK WIN!!

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 12 minutes ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Whats the England team? Will be interesting to see if its a reverse of the strategies played in the last game, this time.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 22 minutes ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Not sure why he just didnt run the show from where he was. Tightening the budget strings I suppose.

4 Go to comments
S
Sam T 39 minutes ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Glad to see they’ve retained the same squad, TJ’s injury aside. I expect another close fought test match, with a margin less than 5 points.

3 Go to comments
S
Sam T 43 minutes ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

I don’t understand the main point of this article and others from NZ media. It suggests that they were expecting a wider margin of victory against a side that also lost by “one point” from qualifying for the world cup final. This is a good England side who will develop into an excellent team and when we look back at this series, we’ll better appreciate the All Blacks performances. There’s greater value to be gained from a tightly contested series as preparation for a demanding test schedule ahead, than runaway victories providing a false sense of superiority. Tests will always expose vulnerabilities, that’s the definition of a test.

16 Go to comments
S
Siphelele 48 minutes ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

All Blacks by 15 points.

3 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Another international caliber coach in charge of a SR team, fantastic.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Andy Farrell to reach major milestone in Springbok rematch

I am an Ireland fan, but not at all a fan of the cynical forward play that they have adopted under Farrell. It feels like Farrell takes after his son - very talented but happy to cheat to win. Ideally Karl Dixon gets tough about ruck misbehavior, but the Boks can't count on that. They will need a smart strategy to neutralize Irish ruck cheating. If you want to track it, take a look at the Laws, as published by World Rugby. Read the part about binding when going the ruck, and then watch carefully to see whether Ireland ever follow the rules.

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

TJ paid the price for buggering around when the ball was available to play. The injury would’ve been avoided. I don’t know why #9s pause, look around, scratch their backside, text their mum, etc. Just play the bloody ball.

16 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

Rinsing out the Foster stink will take longer than one test. He coached the ABs into mediocrity for the best part of 3 seasons, damaged the ABs brand & hurt the fans psyche. Our expectations though, will always be high, & so they should. After all, out of 151 tests played against us, the Home Unions have only won a combined total of 16. Useless!!!

7 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

I agree with the gist of the article but I’m frustrated with the “if Marcus Smith had kicked blah blah blah, England would’ve won” nonsense. If we must tally the result in hindsight (a ridiculous exercise tbf) then deduct 3pts from Eng's penalty in H1 extra time, too. But yes, this is a massive opportunity for Eng. They now have solid data on the ABs, areas where we were soft on D, moments where running rather than kicking were better options, weaknesses in our goal line D, etc etc. In some ways I am more concerned with this test than the first one. Also, let’s be clear. Razor said his initial thoughts immediately after the win, was one of disappointment, before pivoting to “we’ll take the win”. To me this shows he & his team will have been working extra hard to shore up & add to the ABs toolkit for Eden Park. They need to because after the Dunners test, the English will be lickng their chops.

16 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

If Karl Dixon is tough on rucks SA will win easily. If he does the Luke Pearce blind eye thing then it will be another frustrating (and boring) game. Karl: Please review what the Laws say about binding at rucks, and blow the rules as strictly as you can (for both sides).

9 Go to comments
S
S 1 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Matt Williams. Who?

18 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Winning ‘non-negotiable’ for Wales with unwanted history looming

Because they are prepared to negotiate the outcomes of other games? Funny.

4 Go to comments
S
S 1 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

If you're going to use stats you can't state that the ABs are vulnerable (but not always beatable) in their 2nd test and completely ignore the fact that they haven't been beaten at Eden Park for years. I mean, you even state the ABS have started each of the last 12 seasons at Eden Park as if that's a reason why they kick off with a win. Also Razor is a very different fish to the Foster/ Hansen/Henry mould. He's energetic and excitable, his words are not calculated and methodical. His reaction in the coaches box reflects this. He will ride or die in this role. Don't read too much into it.

16 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

“I Genuinely dont know” is the only part of this article you got right. What do you get out of hating on your own country Hamish? Your article on the “roar” was “PUTRID” I think is the right word. Your very own word to be exact.

7 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

One thing I noted with T Wright’s try was his teammate drawing the attention of the outer Welsh defender. Was it Kellaway? It was a good example of off the ball work that gave Wright a better chance of making that big break.

24 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Noah still seems a little bit like a babe in the woods. He needed to take the reins at the Brumbies a couple of seasons ago. There is still time for him to do it but the clock is ticking.

24 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

Wonder how long he’s been at it?

14 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation
Search