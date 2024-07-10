Ex-Wallaby credits forwards for ‘denting the line’ in win over Wales

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles has credited Australia’s forward pack for making everything “a little bit easier” for a relatively inexperienced backline in last weekend’s 25-16 win over Wales.

Michael Hooper was met with a deafening cheer of congratulations as the retired international led both Australia and Wales onto the field at Allianz Stadium. With Liam Wright captaining the side and Joe Schmidt in the coaches’ box, the Wallabies’ new era was finally here.

Wright returned to Test level for the first time in almost four years, and it was a similar story for lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto who was back in Wallaby gold after a decent stint away. But other than debutant Jeremy Williams, the rest of the pack boasted impressive experience.

As for the backline, coach Schmidt had named a new-look halves duo of Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio, while Hunter Paisami and debutant Josh Flook were named in the midfield. Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright were also back after previously being dropped.



It’s quite common in rugby to hear pundits say that ‘Test matches are won up front.’ With the Wallabies fielding backs who may still be figuring out combinations to an extent, that rugby mantra was proven right once again on Saturday.

“I think they had a very simplistic approach of how they generated quick ball,” Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“Every starter player, I thought their lineout work was excellent. [Matt] Faessler’s throwing, he’s genuinely world-class now and he’s only been a Test player for not over 12 months yet… but I thought their starter play worked.

“They’re not playing overly structured off their first couple of phases but they do look like they’re playing a very quick ruck recycle which gives your 10s, 12s a lot more time.

“Some key players stood up. I thought Lukhan Salakaia-Loto along with Jermy Williams, those sort of guys, the guys got plenty of touches, the forwards in particular. I was really impressed with how they managed the variety of the game.



Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 3 3 Tries 1 2 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 130 Carries 104 3 Line Breaks 2 9 Turnovers Lost 19 7 Turnovers Won 3

“You can’t win any game of footy without bending the line or denting the line or getting to the right part of the field with your forward carries so I thought the forwards rolled up their sleeves and got plenty of work done, and made it a little bit easier for a younger… lack of cohesion in that backline together.”

It was a war of attrition for pretty well the entire 80 minutes as both teams looked to wear the other down. Taniela Tupou scored the Wallabies’ only try in the first term, with the boot of Noah Lolesio making the Welsh pay for ill-discipline and at times a lack of dominance.

Fans will forever remember the tries scored by Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright during the second half, with the latter pretty well securing the win. Replacement Tom Lynagh iced the match with a clutch conversion with 10 minutes to play.

All 23 players will take pride and confidence out of that performance along with the other 15 or so squad members, and it’s not a night they’ll soon forget. It’s been a difficult nine months after the team’s Rugby World Cup disaster, so there was something refreshing about this win.

“I went out as a spectator, took three of the four kids out there, the first time a couple of them had seen the Wallabies play in Sydney and it was almost a nostalgic feeling walking in. It was a proper event, it was put on well, it was full of gold – I was really surprised,” Hoiles reflected.

“We’re not going to see that in the Lions Series, we’re going see the exact opposite, we’re going to see so much Red. The Welsh are a really well-supported side but considering everything the Wallabies have been through the last 12 months, all the negativity about it, there was excited, happy people walking in and the same people walked out.

“Yeah, you can talk about the performance – there’s lots to work on – but I just thought it was a really enthusiastic performance from the Wallabies. Plenty of good, lots to work on and a great start for the overall feel of the game in Australia.”