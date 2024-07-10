Select Edition

International

'A non-negotiable': Owen Watkin labels Wallabies clash a must-win for Wales

By Finn Morton
Australia's Tom Lynagh (L) tackles Wales' Owen Watkin (C) during the rugby union Test match between Australia and Wales at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on July 6, 2024.

Centre Owen Watkin believes it’s a “non-negotiable” for Wales to beat Australia in Melbourne on Saturday, with Warren Gatland’s men hoping to snap a disastrous losing run that spans back to last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Wales were well and truly in the fight during last weekend’s series opener against the Wallabies in Sydney, with just two points separating the teams after a 65th-minute penalty goal from three-Test flyhalf Ben Thomas.

Australia and the Welsh have played out some epic Test matches over the years, but Wallabies fans will remember an era of dominance in the head-to-head battle. From November 28, 2009, to 11 November 2017, the Aussies didn’t lose to one of their great rivals.

Unfortunately, for Welsh fans up in the early hours of Saturday morning, it was a similar story that played out at Allianz Stadium with fullback Tom Wright scoring a stunning solo try with just over 10 minutes to play. Debutant Tom Lynagh iced the match with a clutch conversion.

It was another one that got away for Wales, with the 25-16 defeat seeing their losing run extend to eight matches. With only one more Test match to play before they break for their off-season, the visitors are both motivated and eager to end their season on a high.

“Obviously, as a squad, we were massively disappointed with the result. We went into the game fully believing we could win and I think we left a lot of opportunities out there,” outside centre Owen Watkin told reporters on Tuesday.

“We obviously weren’t happy with the penalty count and the error count from us as a team but still a massive positive vibe in the squad.

“It’s sort of a non-negotiable, we need to win on Saturday.

“We put ourselves into a positive to win that game on the weekend and obviously our discipline and our error count let us down.”

Nine months is a long, long time in international rugby. When the full-time whistle sounded at Lyon’s OL Stadium last October, Wallabies players dropped their heads while their Welsh rivals celebrated a mammoth 40-6 win.

Australia went on to miss the knockout rounds of a men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time while Wales played Argentina in the quarters. But with three-quarters of a year having come and gone since then, both teams are looking to grow.

Wales have a relatively young squad to choose from, while the Aussies turned to seven debutants last time out to kick-start their new era under coach Joe Schmidt. One difference, with the World Cup in the rearview mirror, the Wallabies have found a way to win.

Back in the winner’s circle, Australia may have a renewed sense of confidence and belief in themselves, but it’s not like that’s playing on the minds of the Welsh players as they focus on getting their preparation right.

“For us, we just focus on ourselves,” Watkin said.

“They can be as confident as they want but it’s down to us putting the work in this week and really be confident going into the game that knowing we had opportunities to win that game, we just fell short.

“You’d like to think that this weekend that doesn’t happen.”

D
Dave 19 minutes ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Any reason rugby pass TV isn't playing the full under 20s game at least until half time All Blacks v Spain??

2 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
‘Made my job easier’: Rob Valetini’s praise for Wallabies’ new-look trio

Wright, the captain, was subbed around the 60 minute mark and has now been dropped. Yep master stroke alright.

1 Go to comments
N
Nick 3 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Nice piece brett and good summation. Its amazing how negative much of the aussie commentary has been on this win given how poorly our recent form was (40-6 vs wales!), how short the lead in time was, and how few games this crop of players had together (zero!). What I wanted to see was the fundamentals done right - set piece, kicking, defence. And to me all three of those were done reasonably well (except the maul and discipline). We played at the right end of the park more often than not, had the ball more often than not, won our scrums/mauls, and scored 3-1 tries. I’d be happy with that everyday of the week from the wallabies and twice on saturdays! I also wanted to see those players that were in/out during rennies tenure and have ~15 caps or so stand up and own their jerseys and I think they mostly did that to - t wright, kellaway, tupou, l wright, gordon etc. Lastly and something thats a (small) bugbear of mine - Tupou CAN start games and have impact. Not to say he can’t do it off the bench but he has repeatedly put the wallabies on the front foot with performances like this in the past but many pigeon hole him to a bench impact player only. He was pivotal in those wins against SA in 2021 also and started those games.

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 3 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Well done to the entire set up for clawing back some credibility at this level. We've not given due respect in the recent past and lost our mana internationally because of it. They appeared to have learnt their lesson and are back at the top echelon of this age group. Let's go Black.

2 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Well some All Black fans have been banging on this drum for years, asking why South Africa with all their speed, guile and talent were so scared to let the backs have a turn with the ball. I expect to see some absolute stunning running rugby out of the Boks with arguably the 2 finest wingers in world rugby in Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse why wouldn’t you want them both with the ball in space? Throw in WIllie Le Roux coming off the back fence and you have a dangerous counterattacking back three.

26 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Salesi Rayasi departs Hurricanes as Blues and Chiefs make key re-signings

> again magnificent for the club this season, earning his starting jersey Isn’t that an oxymoron? And wasn’t that the Hurricanes chose him as the starter, dropping Julian, giving him the chance consistant starts that saw him have such a good season? Oh, forgot to add, I think Rayasi has real skills, and he’s not a winger, but he is probably going to be pigeonholed there in france, would have liked to see him in league, or going between 12 and 15 in union. His athletic size is his best benifit, followed by share skill to be able to put his mind ot anything. I don’t think he’s that great with the freedom of a union winger. Not just to see the best of him, but because he’s going to find wing just as difficult a position to own for Fiji when it comes to the peak competitions french players will be allowed in.

11 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Two stories in the game: 1) Irish ruck shenanigans combined with Luke Pearce laxity, resulting in farcical ruck contests, and 2) a newfound Bok attack featuring wide distribution and loose forwards in the tramlines. Hoping for a more orthodox reffing performance this week, for the Boks to double down on the new attacking model, and for Ireland to ditch the spoiling and niggle, to play some rugby.

26 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 4 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

Christie has had plenty of chances. Never dynamic enough for an All Black half back. Can’t see or seize opportunities to run and very weak at the breakdown and quite slow to pass. Top half backs score tries, he doesn’t. Half backs pick themselves. 1.ROIGARD 23 years - Provincial 17 games 4 tries Professional Hurricanes 32 games 12 Tries All Blacks 6 games 4 tries 2.HOTHAM 21 years Provincial Tasman 16 games 10 tries OR Professional Crusaders 9 games 4 tries 2.RATIMA 23 years Provincial 38 games 9 tries Professional Chiefs 42 games 16 tries CHRISTIE 29 years Provincial 53 games 8 tries Professional Blues 77 15 tries All Blacks 22 games 1 try FAKATAVA 24 YEARS Provincial Hawkes Bay 45 games 9 tries Professional Highlanders 52 games 12 tries All Blacks 4 games 1 try PERENARA 32 YEARS Provincial Wellington 31 games 6 tries Professional Hurricanes 163 games 65 tries NZ Under 20 5 games 3 tries All Blacks 81 games 17 tries

11 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Quite the few days for this squad. If you've no leaders in your squad, you at least need minimum standards. Who is even in charge? I remember hearing about Aaron Smith frolicking with a groupie in airport toilets. No scandal, no cops. He still got put on the naughty step for the next few games. And his escapades were consensual acts.

5 Go to comments
R
Ruby 5 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I'm not sure why South Africa is hosting 2 years in a row but the results are making it look like a good decision to overlook them for the RWC.

7 Go to comments
R
Ruby 5 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I guess the rain's down in Africa.

7 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

KEEP UP THOSE RELENTLESS pOST TACKLE METRES TOO KIWIS AND WE’LL WIN AGAIN KIWIS!!!

6 Go to comments
M
Mr 5 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

So the Au-Ire game is cancelled but the other 2 go ahead, easy to see why the coach has reacted like this.

11 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
World Rugby statement: The Ireland-Australia U20s match cancellation

If I was Australian, Id be filthy over this. What kind of a ground is it that is deemed fit to be hosting international matches yet has such crappy drainage a match cant be played?

2 Go to comments
S
Stephen 6 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Should have been playing on the High Veldt. Rugby conditions are perfect there at this time of year.

11 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
An 86th-minute try clinches England U20s the win over South Africa

I think the referee was going to keep giving england penalties until they did score!

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Ireland got smashed, as expected. But it will be even worse next game…!

26 Go to comments
C
Chris 7 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

The swimming around in the maul is so unnecessary, it makes a mess of a once beautiful part of the game. I also hate the rule, “taken in”. Yes if it’s a back running into forwards and it becomes a maul, but the taken in rule encourages negative play from the opposing team. Often the ball is about to come out and then the defender goes and lies on the ball.

26 Go to comments
B
Brian 7 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

Surely SA have some better pitches than this. Reminded me of my schooldays when we often played in a quagmire. I remember one game it got hard to tell which team was which. Finished 0-0, everyone had a great time.

11 Go to comments
R
Richard 8 hours ago
Hamilton Boys farewell one of the great coaches in New Zealand schoolboy rugby

Nigel played a great game of Touch, as did his wife, both representing NZ and their provinces in the 80s & 90s. I believe Nigel also coached a NZ secondary schools team (or NZU21 ) to a Touch World Cup title back in the late 90s. He left a legacy at Kelston and HBHS reaped the rewards. Humble guy, remarkable family…

4 Go to comments
