Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
Today
08:00
U20
Today
08:00
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
Thursday
22:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
18:30
International

The latest injury update on Wales’ Aaron Wainwright, Liam Williams and more

By Finn Morton
Wales' full back Liam Williams (L) and Wales' flanker Aaron Wainwright take part in a training session at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground in Tokyo on October 22, 2019, ahead of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. (Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Technical coach Rob Howley has been unable to confirm whether Aaron Wainwright, Liam Williams and four others will be available to take on the Wallabies in Wales’ second Test in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just a handful of days between now and Wales’ final Test match of the year, the visitors Down Under could still be dealt a major blow if the experienced duo of Wainwright and Williams are ruled out.

Wainwright, 26, played in his 50th Test last weekend as the Welsh went down swinging in a fierce battle with Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in Sydney. But to make the fallout of defeat even tougher, the backrower limped off the field with 80 minutes and 37 seconds on the clock.

Video Spacer

Joe Schmidt and Liam Wright after Wallabies win over Wales

Coach Joe Schmidt and captain Liam Wright spoke to media following their 25-16 win over Wales in Sydney. Wright became the 89th captain of Australia when he led the side out for the first time in front of more than 35,00

Video Spacer

Joe Schmidt and Liam Wright after Wallabies win over Wales

Coach Joe Schmidt and captain Liam Wright spoke to media following their 25-16 win over Wales in Sydney. Wright became the 89th captain of Australia when he led the side out for the first time in front of more than 35,00

The Welsh enforcer was by far the most experienced forward in last week’s starting side, with Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas second with 18 fewer caps. It’s a similar narrative in the backs if you consider the influence and potential loss of outside back Liam Williams.

Williams, who played a handful of matches for the British and Irish Lions across two tours in 2017 & 2021, is a 91-Test veteran who lined up at fullback in a backline that included uncapped winger Josh Hathaway and two-Test flyhalf Ben Thomas.

To put this all into context, Wainwright and Williams have 141 caps between them, while the other 13 players in last weekend’s starting side share 180 appearances.

“Aaron Wainwright, we’re waiting for further assessment. Liam Williams, hopefully, he will be available for selection,” Howley told reporters in Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gareth Thomas, a bit of a dead leg, back in training today. Josh Hathaway is being monitored. Obviously, it’s a bump on his arm. Then Dillon Lewis and Ben Carter, obviously they trained this morning with us.

“Fingers crossed they will be available for selection.

Related

Star Wallaby expects ‘really tough’ battle as Wales look to end losing run

It was a tense Test last Saturday at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and Wallaby Rob Valetini expects another “tough” clash with Wales this weekend.

Read Now

“We’re just waiting (for) an assessment on him,” he added when prompted about Wainwright in particular.

“I think he was outstanding in the game. His carries, his footwork, he got us on the front foot on many occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, hopefully, but we’re waiting for that assessment to come back from the medial team.”

Whether Wainwright and Williams line up for Wales remains to be seen, but those who do take the field will be supremely focused on the job at hand. Centre Owen Watkins made that very clear following Howley’s press conference on a cold and rainy Tuesday.

Warren Gatland’s men haven’t won a Test since beating Georgia 43-19 in last year’s Rugby World Cup pool stages. They’ve since lost to Argentina in their quarter-final, later gone winless in the Six Nations, and have been recently beaten by South Africa and Australia.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
1
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
130
Carries
104
3
Line Breaks
2
9
Turnovers Lost
19
7
Turnovers Won
3

For those doing the maths and keeping track, that’s a run of eight losses which will extend to nine if they’re unable to avoid another defeat at AAMI Park. So, if Wainwright, Williams or any of the others are fit then rest assured they’ll be “available for selection.”

“At the end of the day it’s an important game. (There’s) huge disappointment and frustration within the camp,” Howley explained.

“It’s a second Test and we want to give the best version of ourselves.

“The game (in Sydney) on 68 minutes, it was a huge probably 90 seconds, two minutes which we unfortunately couldn’t stay in that arm wrestle.

“For us, it was huge disappointment in terms of the number of errors – unforced and forced – and particularly for the first half. The second half, the amount of possession we had towards the end of the game, the impact off the bench, it was excellent.

“We’ve just come up short.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

2

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

3

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

4

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

5

Number one settled while Wales drop to lowest ever world ranking

6

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

7

Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

8

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 9 minutes ago
Brodie Retallick reveals what he told Peter O’Mahony after World Cup thriller

Sledging during a match is part and parcel of rugby. NZ are famous for it. Montoya’s jibe against Van Der Merve od Scotland is an all time classic: “Would you like me to translate what the ref said to Afrikaans” Montoya asked Van Der Merve in English. But it stops when the full time whistle is over. Retallick and Ioane’s behaviour has no place in rugby. Ioane also abused a retiring Irish player after the whistle and he also abused the Irish crowd which the author has chosen to omit. Deliberately abusing, insulting or disrespecting spectators comes under misconduct the same law as abusing/disrespecting a referee. It feels like the abuse NZ were spraying at Ireland was more as punishment for actually beating them in a NZ series. It looks like NZs demise in Rugby on the pirtch has coincided with their demise in honour off it.

24 Go to comments
M
Moby 16 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

We so often celebrate the game for its combative nature between vastly different sizes -this is the magic of the sport. This shouldn’t even receive air time. I’m only commenting as I find it strange coming from a player who missed the Lions Tour in 2009 for eye gouging- wait- yes a team mate from the Irish team Leo Cullen. This is often overlooked whenever the Schalk Burger yellow card in the second Test is mentioned. Just saying.

45 Go to comments
A
African 1 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

For me the infringement is taking the player too far past the ruck. Penalty. The rest is a rugby incident but the result of serious injury has to be taken onto account especially when refs are blowing up every accidental head related tackles

45 Go to comments
P
Patrick 1 hours ago
Brodie Retallick reveals what he told Peter O’Mahony after World Cup thriller

Ireland and thier bad foul mouth attitude got sat on their ass in the world cup semis good job and good on Brody and Rico for sticking up them, 4 more years you saw losers.

24 Go to comments
S
Sunny 1 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

I have alway stressed that the number 8's 9's and 10's are the mainstay of the team. There has to be an opportunity for those 3 guys to come together in conversation as to how, and when they want the ball released from scrums, rucks, and mauls. The 8 will keep the ball until the halfback calls for the ball. The halfbacks job then is to talk, communicate with his 8, in the meantime the 10 will be looking at oppositions defensive backline formation. That way the10 will let the 9 whether he’s going to the blind side, or he’s going status Quo open side. In Short, it’s Imperative that the 8, 9, and 10 should get together to talk about their strategy, whether they go blind, open, or straight up the middle. The 10 must let his 12 what's gonna happen, then the 12 will let the other backs what's happening.

10 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hours ago
How England are dealing with the weight of history before second Test

IMO England had their best chance in Dunedin, ABs better off now after having a challenging hit out.

5 Go to comments
S
Sunny 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

“Who wrote this commentary on the All Blacks v Poms?” “Was it a kiwi, or a pom? Either way it doesn't really matter who wrote it, but I take offence to what that person said. Quote; “Other teams that play the All Blacks later in year will take note of how England ran over the top of the All Blacks.” I must have been watching a different game to the one he was watching. 2nd Test All Blacks to win more comfortably by 15 to 20 points.

10 Go to comments
M
Marc 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

Finlay was doing a lot of pointing before he had secured the ball. And looking around before passing. Those seconds allowed the defence to reset. Can he just concentrate on getting fast, clean ball and do what he is supposed to do instead of telling everyone else what to do. He needs to trust the guys outside him.

10 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 2 hours ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

Thats a great pity, would really have liked to see Sheehan and Marx head to head.

22 Go to comments
T
Thomas 2 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Alan, did you ask the Ireland player who absolutely pulverized Pollard after he’s passed/kicked the ball the same questions? I’ll venture to guess no. What was different? Well the outcome, and then the jerseys were the other way around, so I guess it was a great hit, and exerting pressure on the half back. Strange how different things become when the shoe is on the other foot, eh?

45 Go to comments
B
Brakkenjan 3 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Absolutely nothing wrong or dangerous about the tackle!!! Pathetic to read about all the sour grapes and whining. Go out on Saturday and do it again RG, you champion!

45 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

England need another 10 tests to really become the finished product they are after. The point is they are making progress week in and week out and they are only getting better. Expect an improvement from both teams this week and with the margins so tight its really about who improves more. First 20mins will be vital and England need to do their best to maintain parity in those moments. If they can take a lead into half time and find more impact in the second half than last week then they will win. Expect the AB’s to be about 10% better than last week so will be really difficult.

17 Go to comments
T
Troy 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Shoulda, coulda, woulda - if England’s best chance of beating the ABs has just passed them by and it has, why does Nick and his army of sycophants think that the ABs will deliver a repeat performance allowing England to address their errors and turn in a victorious showing? Typical Poms, what next? Victory lap for a close loss? Go the All Blacks.

199 Go to comments
N
Niven 4 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

How did England have 100% success in scrums and NZ only 56%, yet England were penalised more than once when shunted back at speed by the AB pack??

23 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 5 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

I thought Mitchell was a real threat out there with his speed to the ball and when he chose to snipe. Smith impressed me with his willingness to create something without risking much. The ABs halves did seem slow in comparison. If the ABs are not set-up to produce the pick and go game of the Blues then they need something from their halfbacks on the back of quick ruck ball. I don’t think going back to TJ was the answer but they were spooked by the lack of experience in the position. Anyway I’m pushing for Fakatava but I see it isn’t going to happen.

199 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

what is it w hookers and liagment tears? Marx, Bongi, Sheehan…who’s next?

22 Go to comments
M
Mark 5 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Call it for what it is: he’s a thug, mentored by B Botha, the thug-in-chief. He did a hachet job on Retalick in Wellington before the 2019 WC. This behaviour goes way beyond hard, sporting fair play.

45 Go to comments
P
Paul 5 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

A Great TEST Match. English Very strong. Good enough to beat any team in the World on Saturday. All blacks only really Dominated the match in the last 5 minutes Thanks to a miss kick to the back field by B.B. But All Blacks will be a lot better this week. Bad luck England

17 Go to comments
t
tony 5 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

This to me this is a send off offence !! It was late and careless! Not even a penalty!!The Irish scrum half was clearly in a very bad way . Compare this incident with the sending off of Sam Cane in the last WC final! Kriel got up and winked at his team mates? Its a joke!

45 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

You don’t have enough refs to monitor this kind of play…that said, it’s pretty clear to me that RG wanted to plant the scrumhalf. I dont think he intended to hurt him but to knock the wind out / slow the scrumhalf down. Irish play depends on quick rucks and catching opponents out of position. Everybody knows this. You slow the ruck, you slow the recycle and that includes the scrumhalf

45 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them' Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'
Search