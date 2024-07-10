Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

Chiefs flyhalf Josh Ioane has become the latest All Black to agree a move to Ireland next season by signing for Connacht.

The 28-year-old follows his former All Blacks teammate Jordie Barrett in moving to the United Rugby Championship, with the centre set to join Leinster at the end of the calendar year.

Ioane, in contrast, will join Connacht ahead of next season, bringing his three-year stint with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific to an end. He will provide cover for the injured JJ Hanrahan, who injured his ACL in May.

The versatile back played alongside Barrett in his sole Test for the All Blacks, where he scored eight points from the bench against Tonga in 2019.

He will arrive in Ireland with 72 Super Rugby caps to his name split across his time with the Highlanders and the Chiefs.

“Forever grateful for my time with the Gallagher Chiefs,” Ioane said after his exit from the Chiefs was announced.

“A big thank you to the fans, the club and my teammates for making it a memorable three seasons. I’m excited for the next chapter with Connacht and looking forward to what’s to come.”

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan added: “It is common practice for players to regularly explore their options, and adding an overseas experience is often high on their bucket list. Josh has reached that stage in his rugby career and we are delighted for him and his family that he will be taking up an opportunity with Connacht.

“Josh has achieved a lot in New Zealand and we are extremely grateful for his time and contribution at the Gallagher Chiefs. He has an incredible skill-set and can light up a game in a way that few others can. We wish him and his wh?nau all the best on their new adventure.”

The All Black’s future head coach Pete Wilkins said: “We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Connacht next season. We were open about the need for additional depth at 10 following JJ’s injury, and in Josh we have secured a player with a wealth of experience and an excellent skill set, that will both excite our supporters and complement our existing backs.

“We look forward to him joining the squad and helping us push for success next season.”