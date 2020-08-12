1:20pm, 12 August 2020

Recently retired Wales international James Hook is back in rugby, joining the Guinness PRO14 Ospreys as their new skills and kicking coach while also linking up with Swansea University as their attack coach. Hook called time on his 16-year playing career in May and he now wants to have the same influence as a coach that Neil Jenkins had on him when he was a youngster starting out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his new role at the Ospreys, Hook told the Welsh club’s website: “I always remember Neil Jenkins taking me under his wing as a youngster and how important that was for me. The knowledge he passed on to me was invaluable and something I want to be able to do as a coach.”

The former out-half already has some coaching experience having spent last season as Ospreys U18s attack coach, but he now steps up the ranks as part of the club’s new-look coaching ticket under Toby Booth.

This is what happened when RugbyPass gave James Hook a lift

“I’m coming to the end of my level three in coaching, which had to be put on hold due to the lockdown, but it’s pretty much done and obviously going to be a huge help going forward in my coaching career,” explained Hook.

“People always associate the kickers being the outside-half or the full-back but as a coach, it’s not just about those but the centres, the half-backs and the back three as well.

“I remember Neil Jenkins taking me under his wing as a youngster & how important that was for me. The knowledge he passed on was invaluable & something I want to be able to do as a coach.” Read the full story here?https://t.co/JeB8KMiOx4#OurBloodIsBlack pic.twitter.com/yRWEOwujtL — Ospreys (@ospreys) August 11, 2020

“It’s about working with all the backline to make them better kickers and all-round better players. They’ll have to put the hard work in but if I can pass my knowledge down to them to help the team improve then I’ve done my job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching to his university role, Hook added: “I really enjoyed working with the Ospreys U18s last season and now having the chance to link up with the University through the partnership with the Ospreys is an exciting prospect.

“It’ll be a little different to my role at the Ospreys but hopefully I can pass on my knowledge as attack coach and work to improve the depth and quality of players we have in the Ospreys pathway.”

This brings a new meaning to having a dressing room beerhttps://t.co/GxxL8pBH5i — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 12, 2020