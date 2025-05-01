Ex-Kenya Sevens star Humphrey Kayange lands significant Olympic role

Former Kenya Sevens captain Humphrey Kayange has been appointed Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026.

Kayange was a near ever-present on the Kenya Sevens team for over a decade. He lead the team to a Singapore Sevens win in 2016 before later that year playing in the Olympic Games Rio, after which he hung up his boots.

The 6’6 Sevens speedster was then inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2023.

His new appointment was made by IOC President Thomas Bach and follows the resignation of President-elect Kirsty Coventry from the role after her election as IOC President in March.

The 42-year-old has been an IOC Member and part of the Athletes’ Commission since 2021. He joined the Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026 the following year.

“My vision is driven by empowering young athletes,” said Kayange. “I’m honoured to serve the Olympic Movement and help provide a platform for young people to pursue excellence. Dakar 2026 will unite young athletes from around the world, celebrating African innovation and the Olympic spirit.”

In addition to his IOC duties, Kayange holds a position on the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). He has also served in national sports leadership roles including Chair of the Kenyan NOC Athletes’ Commission and a board member at both the Kenya Rugby Union and the Kenya Academy of Sports.

As Chair of the Coordination Commission, Kayange will oversee preparations for the YOG Dakar 2026.

The YOG will be the first Olympic event held on African soil. Kayange’s role involves guiding the Organising Committee (YOGOC) to ensure delivery of the event across all operational areas.

He will lead the next Coordination Commission meeting in Dakar, Senegal on 7–8 May. The IOC President-elect will also attend.

Dakar 2026 will run from 31 October for two weeks and will feature athletes aged up to 17 competing across three sites: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.