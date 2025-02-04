Ex-Ireland centre Jonny Bell immediately ends 30-year association with Ulster

Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell has immediately left the club by mutual consent to pursue a career outside of rugby.

The former Ireland centre’s association with Ulster spans back to 1994, where he made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old.

His 30-year association with the province has been interspersed by jobs elsewhere, including a season with Northampton Saints sandwiched between his two spells with the club as a player.

The 36-cap international moved into coaching soon after retiring, but left Ulster a decade ago to join Gloucester’s coaching set-up, where he worked under his former team-mate David Humphreys. Following stints with Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors, Bell returned to Ulster in 2022, where he has served as defence coach.

Ulster general manager Bryn Cunningham has confirmed that former Ulster flanker Willie Faloon will take a more “active role” in the coaching team following Bell’s exit.

“Ulster has been a huge part of my life for over 30 years, and it has been an absolute privilege to represent and coach my home province,” Bell said after leaving.

“From growing up watching the heroes of the ‘80s, I developed a passion for the game and the province that has stayed with me since. To go on to play and work with such talented and dedicated players and staff over the years is something that I am incredibly grateful for, and I have cherished every moment.

“While it’s time for me to step into a new challenge outside of rugby, my passion for Ulster will never change. I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey. I look forward to following the team as a fan and wish them every success for the future.”

Cunningham added: “First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jonny for his incredible contribution to rugby in Ulster over many years. As a proud Ulster man, there are few people who have made the impact that he has on and off the pitch over such a long period of time. His work ethic and passion for his home province leaves an indelible mark on those of us who have been fortunate to have shared a pitch or worked with him.

“With the news that Jonny has agreed to take up a new role outside of rugby, we have agreed to his request to be released from his contract to give him time to suitably prepare for it, and we wish him and his family well for the future.

“With Jonny moving on, we can also confirm that Willie Faloon, having been involved in a support capacity with the senior squad in recent months, will take on a more active role on a day-to-day basis for the remainder of the season. Full details of the coaching group for the 25/26 season will be confirmed in the very near future.”

