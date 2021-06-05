Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
TOP 14    

Ex-All Black Rudi Wulf drops down three divisions to extend his career in France

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Romain Lafabregue/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Ex-All Blacks winger Rudi Wulf will prolong his career in France with a left-field move that sees him drop three divisions, moving from Toulon in Top 14 to play for Hyeres-Carqueiranne-La Crau in the Federal 1. The 37-year-old has spent nine consecutive seasons in France, but his career hit a bump earlier this year when he was released by Lyon during his fifth season with them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Wulf quickly re-emerged at Toulon, the club he initially joined on moving to France from the Super Rugby Blues, and he even played against Lyon in a March Top 14 game. Having also played at Castres, the New Zealander was set to retire from playing at the end of this season. 

However, Hyeres-Carqueiranne will become Wulf’s fourth club in France and it will be a convenient move for him as his new fourth-tier club is located just 20kms from Toulon, who complete their regular-season top-flight campaign with a trip to Castres this weekend, a match that the New Zealander is not involved in. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
RugbyPass is sharing unique stories from iconic British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa in proud partnership with The Famous Grouse, the Spirit of Rugby

Capped by the All Blacks on four occasions in 2008, facing England, South Africa (twice) and Samoa, Wulf first went to France to play for Toulon in the 2010/11 season. 

He returned home for two campaigns with North Harbour and another for the Blues before he returned to Europe for the 2012/13 season which culminated in a first Heineken Champions Cup title win for Toulon.

Federal used to be considered the highest level of amateur rugby in France but that sector has since been professionalised with a 14-team National division feeding into Pro D2. Federal 1 is the next level down and Hyeres-Carqueiranne boss Gregory Le Corvec can’t wait to see their new signing in action from September. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rudi has had a great professional career, an All-Black international, champion of France and Europe with Toulon,” said Le Corvec. “He is an exemplary leader for his daily work and his ability to advance the players around him. For our three-quarter line, he is going to pull everyone up.”

 

Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
TOP 14    

Ex-All Black Rudi Wulf drops down three divisions to extend his career in France

Search