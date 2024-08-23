Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

Louis Rees-Zammit must now wait and see if he has done enough to earn a place on Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL roster after playing his final game in pre-season.

In a 34-21 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, the 23-year-old saw more action than he had in the previous two pre-season matches against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.

The former Welsh wing was deployed as a running back on this occasion, making four carries for 21 yards at an average of 5.2 yards per carry. That included back-to-back successful rushing attempts early in the fourth quarter.

He also made a kickoff return of 36 yards in the third quarter in a role he is growing familiar with. Unfortunately, he did miss a tackle on a punt return.

With the Chiefs’ 53-man roster set to be named on August 27, Rees-Zammit will have to see if he has done enough to make the Super Bowl Champions’ squad. Having signed a three-year deal with the team earlier this year, he will remain part of their practice squad even if he does not make the cut.

Louis Rees-Zammit in action last night for the @Chiefs! ⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PXv8pgyRil — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) August 23, 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was impressed by what he saw, saying after the match that the Welshman had some “positive yards”.

“I tried to give him the ball a little bit tonight,” said Reid. “He had some real positive yards.

“That’ll be good for him to see and study himself on that, in live action like that. He’s a heck of an athlete.

“It’s just a matter of getting more familiar with it as he goes here. We’ll see how everything works out for him.”

The most concerning thing for Rees-Zammit fans is that his running back competitor Carson Steele excelled in the match, as he has done all pre-season, scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

As a result, the vast majority of people on X seem to think that the former Gloucester star has improved throughout pre-season, but may not have done enough to play in the NFL next season.

“Rees-Zammit has done superbly to get this far in just 6 months and improved over the last 3 games to justify getting into the practice squad at least,” wrote @Atticus_75. “Other players have done better to make the 53 full player roster in my view.”

“Not sure he makes the final 53 though,” @RealTomHoskins said.

“Hopefully he makes the practice squad, a year of learning will do him well for next season,” @kimbateman_pt said.

“His best game so far but I’m not sure it’s going to be enough given how good Carson Steele is,” @PMac295 said.

He’s got some tools. Probably not enough seasoning to make the 53 this year for the Chiefs, but I would like to see him stick around on the practice squad for a year and see what he looks like next year. — Chris Blevins (@PathetiKCfanCB) August 23, 2024

“He’s got some tools,” wrote @PathetiKCfanCB. “Probably not enough seasoning to make the 53 this year for the Chiefs, but I would like to see him stick around on the practice squad for a year and see what he looks like next year.”

“I will be shocked if he makes it into the 53. Practice team beckons!” @Brightonfan said.

“Better showing but over 3 games not enough to make the roster,” @tomjamesCardiff said.

“He’s making 5 yard plays which isn’t going to be enough for a roster place atm,” @PaulBlack202 wrote. “Practice squad for now, paid for by NFL IPP.”