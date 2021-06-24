England rule out uncapped Reid, provide update on Tuilagi's series-ending injury

7:09am, 24 June 2021

Miles Reid has become the latest uncapped player to drop out of Eddie Jones’ summer series England squad, the Bath back-rower suffering a training ground injury on Wednesday that is still being assessed. The 22-year-old Reid was one of the 21 uncapped players named in the original 34-strong training week squad and he retained his place in the 36-strong squad that was named for this week’s A team match versus Scotland A.

An RFU spokesperson said: “Miles Reid has a facial bone fracture in training so he will be out for the England summer series. It’s a bit too soon to put the timescale on it. He is being further looked at today but he will definitely be out of the summer series.”

Reid is the second uncapped player to be ruled out with a training ground injury as Newcastle’s Sean Robinson last week suffered an MCL knee injury and was replaced by Josh McNally.

Meanwhile, Jones himself provided an update on the injury that took the seasoned Manu Tuilagi out of the picture not long after he had been included in last Sunday’s updated squad following Sale’s exit from the Gallagher Premiership title race. “It’s a slight hamstring injury,” assured Jones at a media briefing on Thursday. “He will be out for a couple of weeks. He won’t be playing this series. We have been really pleased with his progress.

“It has been positive for him that he has come back from his achilles to play with such vim and vigour and has been outstanding. It’s just a small little setback allowing him to have a really good pre-season and we expect him back next year in very good condition so very positive, very positive.”

With Fraser Dingwall called up on Tuesday in place of Tuilagi, just five of Jones’ 15 backs have previously been capped at Test level. The second most experienced of those is Joe Cokanasiga, the 23-year-old who won the last of his nine caps at the 2019 World Cup. “He had a bad run with injuries, a couple of tendonitis type injuries in his knee but just looking at him over the last seven or eight days he is in the best condition I have seen him in for a long time so we are expecting the best out of him and there is more to come from the young fella,” said Jones, who added that the dominant uncapped contingent can’t be caught napping in a schedule where the uncapped A game is followed by Test matches versus the USA and Canada.

“When opportunity knocks you have got to take it, when the bus comes you have to make sure you get on because it mightn’t come back again,” he claimed, going on to explain why he has handed John Mitchell the head coaching role for the A team match versus Scotland. “Well, we need a coach for England A. Someone has got to do the job. I am the England coach and he is the most experienced assistant coach and he will do a great job and I am there to assist him. I might run the water on Sunday.”

