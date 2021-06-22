Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad 41 hours after call-up

5:22am, 22 June 2021

Sale midfielder Manu Tuilagi has been withdrawn from the England squad 41 hours after he was included in the 5pm Sunday update published by the RFU. Following last weekend’s results in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, seven players from the two beaten teams were called up by Eddie Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol, who dramatically lost to Harlequins after extra-time, provided Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall while Sale, who lost at Exeter, had four selections in Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd and Tuilagi.

However, that Sale representation has now been reduced to three following a Tuesday morning update from the RFU with Jones’ squad gathering for the summer series which commences with next Sunday’s A-team match versus Scotland A at Leicester.

RugbyPass All Access on the greatest South African team of all time

A statement read: “Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up an injury during Sale Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership semi-final at the weekend. Northampton Saints’ Fraser Dingwall has been called up and has joined the squad at The Lensbury, Teddington.”

Last capped in March 2020, there was no indication regarding what type of injury Tuilagi has or whether it is so serious that he is now no longer a possible Lions tour standby pick. However, the inclusion of the uncapped 22-year-old Dingwall is another boost for Northampton, who also had George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme picked last Sunday to link up with the squad this week ahead of a series that will also feature July Test games at Twickenham versus the USA and Canada.

"If someone is going to say to me that is all making sense, I don’t know what sense it is making”#EXEvSALhttps://t.co/If1DyMOV5F — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 19, 2021

REVISED ENGLAND SQUAD

Forwards (21)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs (15)

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Fraser Dingewall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

"I ticked off a few physical goals that I had been wanting to ever since I had started at the club" – Set to turn 22 on April 7, @FraserDingwall_ tells @heagneyl ??? about his accelerated development in recent times#WORvNOR #GallagherPremhttps://t.co/x4L9XnK7F0 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 27, 2021