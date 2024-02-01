England name two new caps to start, include three more on the bench
Steve Borthwick has named an England team to take on Italy this Saturday in the Guinness Six Nations that has eight changes – including two new caps – from the XV agonisingly beaten by South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.
The English, who eventually finished third at the finals with a win over Argentina, lost out 15-16 in their Paris semi-final and 15 weeks on from that disappointment versus the Springboks, a much-changed starting team has been confirmed for Rome.
Rookies Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots have been chosen to respectively start at inside centre and blindside, and there are three more newcomers in line for debut caps off the bench as back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South, out-half Fin Smith and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso have all been included.
There are also backline recalls for Tommy Freeman and Henry Slade, two players who failed to make the cut for the World Cup squad.
Full-back Freddie Steward, left winger Elliot Daly and scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who has shaken off an infected leg wound, are the three repeat starters from the Stade de France semi-final, with George Ford promoted from the bench to start at out-half in place of Owen Farrell, who is on a Test sabbatical ahead of his switch next season from Saracens to Racing 92.
In the pack, Will Stuart is named as the starting tighthead ahead of the benched Dan Cole, lining out in the front row alongside Joe Marler and new skipper Jamie George.
The second row partnership will be Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum, while the debut-making Roots is part of a back row completed by Sam Underhill – man of the match in the bronze medal final versus Argentina – and Ben Earl.
England have gone for a five/three forwards/backs split on their bench. Theo Dan, Ellis Genge and Cole are the front row cover, with Alex Coles and Cunningham-South the other pack options. Veteran Danny Care, Smith and Feyi-Waboso are the backline reserves.
The message from Borthwick to his five newcomers in the England match day 23 was: “Winning a first cap for your country is always a very special occasion. We are delighted for the debutants who have all worked incredibly hard to get themselves selected in the 23 to face Italy.
“I know Saturday will be a very proud moment for the players and their families. My message to them this week has been to be themselves, to grasp their opportunity, and to play with the strengths and skills that deservedly got them selected to a strong Six Nations squad.
“After an excellent week’s preparation in Girona, we look forward to the challenge of playing Italy in Rome. The Azzurri are a dangerous team, with some talented ball carriers and players who like to find space.
“We will need to make good decisions, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity to our performance from the first whistle to the last.”
England (vs Italy, Saturday)
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)
12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps) – vice-captain
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps) – vice-captain
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)
6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)
Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)
17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps) – vice-captain
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)
19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments