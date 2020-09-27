7:14am, 27 September 2020

Lee Blackett has named his side for Wasps’ Gallagher Premiership Round 21 match with Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop on Monday.

Wasps, who are enjoying a rich vein of form, hammered the Bristol Bears in their last match with a resounding 59 – 35 scoreline.

There is one change to the starting line-up that beat Bristol last time out. Joe Launchbury is out with a calf injury and is replaced by James Gaskell.

“It’s never been more vital the way everyone’s winning at the moment so this Quins game, there’s no point going beyond that,” said Blackett, whose side will move up to second behind leaders Exeter with a bonus-point win.

“It’s two monster games and let’s take each game, game-by game.

“Obviously we’re really pleased that we’re in this position definitely, but now we’ve got ourselves here then we’re going to have to again, do what we’ve been doing, what we’ve been doing beforehand, focus on each game and take each game as it comes.”

Wasps team to face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop on Monday in Gallagher Premiership Round 21 (kick-off 7:45pm)

WASPS (First-team appearances)

15 Matteo Minozzi (15)

14 Zach Kibirige (22)

13 Malakai Fekitoa (20)

12 Jimmy Gopperth (102)

11 Josh Bassett (123)

10 Jacob Umaga (27)

9 Dan Robson (c) (120)

1 Ben Harris (63)

2 Tom Cruse (82)

3 Kieran Brookes (38)

4 Will Rowlands (90)

5 James Gaskell (117)

6 Brad Shields (31)

7 Jack Willis (59)

8 Tom Willis (18)

REPLACEMENTS

16 Gabriel Oghre (25)

17 Tom West (30)

18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen (18)

19 Tim Cardall (17)

20 Alfie Barbeary (3)

21 Thomas Young (116)

22 Ben Vellacott (6)

23 Michael Le Bourgeois (33)