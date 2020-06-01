2:19pm, 01 June 2020

Pumas utility back Emiliano Boffelli could be the first of the Jaguares stars to land a big overseas contract, after the Super Rugby side told players to seek contract elsewhere. Jaguares midfielder Jeronimo de la Fuente revealed players at the franchise have been told by the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) that they are free to take up offers from offshore clubs to continue playing rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentinian side have been left in a difficult position following the indefinite suspension of the 2020 Super Rugby season, which will almost certainly be cancelled as members of SANZAAR prepare their own domestic leagues in its place. The Jaguares find themselves lumped in with the Japanese Sunwolves, both of whom are being effectively given the cold shoulder by the three main Super Rugby territories.

With the team ‘free’ to pursue offshore offers, European mega-clubs have scented blood in the water, and Boffelli could be the first star to seal a deal. Paul Tait of Americas Rugby suggested that Parisian giant, Racing 92, are rumoured to be interested.

Rumor: ??Emiliano Boffelli to ??Racing 92. — Paul Tait (@Argentina_2027) June 1, 2020

If he does transfer to Paris, he won’t be the only big name on the way in. Earlier this month the Hauts-de-Seine club confirmed that Wallabies utility back Kurtley Beale would be arriving on a two-year deal. Racing’s acquisition of Beale only adds to their star-studded back division which already features the likes of French stars Virimi Vakatawa and Teddy Thomas, as well as foreigners Finn Russell, Simon Zebo and Juan Imhoff.

The question is do Racing 92 need the luxury of a Boffelli? His credentials certainly stand-up. In 2017, he was World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee and has become a mainstay of both the Pumas and the Jaguares, and can play anywhere from 12 to 15. The 25-year-old represented Argentina at both Under 18 and 19 level before being selected in the Under-20 sides which competed in the World Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2015, he also turned out 5 times for Argentine representative side the Pampas XV on their Pacific Rim tour.