6:01am, 18 September 2020

European Challenge Cup quarter-finalists Edinburgh have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, but the finding won’t affect their clash on Saturday away to Bordeaux. A statement released on Friday by the Scottish club read: “Edinburgh Rugby can confirm a positive test for Covid-19 for one of its academy players following routine club testing.

“Through the club’s own procedures, a further three Edinburgh academy players have been identified and are now self-isolating in line with government guidelines. Potential contact by the affected player with other members of the Edinburgh squad has been fully reviewed by external medical professionals from the Lothian Health Protection Team and no further action was required.

“The club’s stringent Covid-19 protocols and mitigations provided additional medical confidence for the team to travel to France for its European Challenge Cup quarter-final. All club personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and be aware of, and report any subsequent symptoms.

“Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby would like to thank the Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland for sharing their respective expertise and advice in the handling of this case. The positive result is not thought to have originated from within club’s own training bubble at BT Murrayfield and Edinburgh Rugby along with Scottish Rugby are investigating a possible link to a social gathering last week.

“We would treat a suspected breach of our own, and the Government’s public health guidelines, extremely seriously and will take appropriate actions and steps as required. Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to closely monitor and support all relevant individuals.

“Both Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby will also continue to work with the Scottish Government and the Lothian Health Protection Team around any further matters arising from these circumstances.”

Edinburgh are hoping to bounce back in the Challenge Cup following their recent dramatic PRO14 semi-final defeat to Ulster.

