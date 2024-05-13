Edinburgh lock down Scotland rookie Marshall Sykes
Edinburgh have confirmed that Marshall Sykes will be staying with the Scottish URC franchise until at least 2026.
At only 24 years old, Sykes has established himself as a key forward for Edinburgh, having participated in 19 matches across all competitions this season.
Since transferring from Glasgow Warriors in 2020, his robust defence, high work-rate and skills in disrupting opposition set-pieces have stuck out.
Sykes – who was educated at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich – initially represented Scotland at the U18 level and debuted at the Scotland U20 during the 2018 Six Nations.
Despite an injury that sidelined him for the 2019 U20 Six Nations, performances with the Ayrshire Bulls led to his inclusion in the World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina.
Sykes made his first start for Edinburgh in March 2021 and scored his first try for the club in June 2021. The 6’7, 121kg forward won his first cap for Scotland in an Autumn Nations Test against Tonga in October 2021 and celebrated his 50th Edinburgh appearance in December of the same year.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be extending my contract with Edinburgh,” said Sykes. “The club and city have become a real home for me, and I’m excited to be a part of what’s to come in the next two years. There’s a real sense of togetherness here and I take a huge amount of pride every time I get to pull on the Edinburgh jersey.
“Sean [Everitt] has been brilliant since he came in and I’ve really enjoyed working with him so far this season. The boys are giving their all and you can see that in our performances. We’ll be leaving nothing out there with two huge games to come at this business end of the campaign.”
