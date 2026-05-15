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Gallagher Premiership

'East End Yobbo' Dick Best still pained by brutal Harlequins exit

Former England, Lions and Harlequins coach oversees a training session whilst at London Irish on the eve of the 2000/01 season. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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Nearly three decades have passed since Dick Best was unceremoniously dumped by Harlequins, yet the scars remain to this day.

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The former England head coach and Harlequins’ first professional Director of Rugby spoke candidly about the hurt he still feels when interviewed for the Rugby Lives YouTube series,

Under Best, Harlequins finished third in the league and were Pilkington Cup semi-finalists when the axe fell, reportedly due to a player-coach dispute over attitudes towards training.

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“I had a very nasty separation from Harlequins after 25 years, as coach and Director of Rugby, and we had a nasty spat for a year before we got into court and they settled on the steps, if you like; they took it right to the wire, and for that I will never forgive them because of what they put myself and my family through,” Best said, with emotion in his voice.

Best, who came from a catering background, was only a season into a 10-year contract at the time, but had the foresight to wager that it might not be the most stable of jobs, despite throwing the kitchen sink at it.

“I’d managed to save a war chest because I always felt something like this might happen, so I had this contingency fund to support my family whilst this went on,” said Best, who went on to add London Irish to a CV, which also included the 1993 Lions tour as well as England.

“They had to pay me over a period of time which nearly broke them, so that was that.”

It wasn’t the first time he’d experienced a player-coach dispute, or an uncomfortable exit.

Best had the unenviable task of replacing Geoff Cooke, who’d led England to the 1991 Grand Slam and the final of the World Cup later that year largely based on around forward-orientated game plan and the kicking of Rob Andrew.

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When Cooke’s England tried to expand their horizons in the final of the World Cup against Australia, they came unstuck because they were playing a brand of rugby largely alien to them in a white jersey.

Best insisted that to take their game forward they needed a Plan B, as well as a Plan A, but Brian Moore, who has just announced that his retirement from commentating on rugby, wasn’t impressed.

“The following season the only change to the squad was me, and we’d won a Grand Slam in ’91 and I thought I’m going to get all the blame here if we don’t win another Grand Slam. But we did win a Grand Slam and it was hailed as a great year for English rugby,” he said.

“Brian Moore stood up, as a spokesman for the forwards, and said, ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’, and I said, ‘well, it is broken because we need to be the best in the world at the tight game when it rains and we need to be the best in the world when it is dry and we can use everyone.

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“We need to two or three game plans and we need to be the best in the world at all of them, and everyone needs to get on board and buy into this.”

When he coached England, Best’s record was played 17, won 13, lost two, and those defeats were by a point. Then in August 1994 they sacked him. Jack Rowell had come in and seemingly wasn’t a fan. “He and I just didn’t get on.”

As Chairman of the England Coaching Sub-Committee, Graham Smith, who happened to be godfather to Best’s daughter, was sent around to his house by the RFU to deliver the news in person.

“One Sunday morning, I was presenting some prizes at a mini rugby festival and I came back home and saw a very nice car outside my house. I knew it belonged to Graham, he was a friend of mine and I just thought what’s he doing here,” Best recalled.

“When I walked into the house, my wife said. ‘Graham’s here, he’s come to see you’. Graham couldn’t look me in the eye and I just looked at him and I said to him, ‘I know why you are here, it’s okay, I understand. and he just said, ‘I’m sorry’, about 11 times.

“I said, ‘Graham, I am not going to take it out on you’, so I left it at that and he went on his merry way and within two weeks Harlequins had been on the phone saying we’d like you to come as the new Director of Rugby and write the blueprint for the new professional era.”

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Best was successful, too successful, at the start of his second spell coaching the club, having previously led them to John Player Cup glory in 1988.

Players were now contracted and also enjoyed the fruits of a lucrative bonus scheme, which was rapidly adding up to a considerable sum after 14 straight wins.

Hemorrhaging money, the club stepped in. “I then got a visit from the head bean counter, or the finance director, a Welshman called Guy Williams, a lovely bloke,” Best revealed. “He came into my office and he said, ‘all this has got to stop’, and I said, ‘all this what?’ He said, ‘all this winning’, and I said, ‘you’re joking.’ He replied, ‘no I am not, I only budgeted for 15 wins in the first season and you’re already on 14 and it’s not even Christmas.’

Quins was Best’s club, despite it not being an obvious fit. He didn’t go to Oxford or Cambridge and wasn’t working in the City.

“I was an East End yobbo to be perfectly honest when I first went there (from Hendon) and I became a little bit more cultured as I went to night school and went to read and write. I was just a boy from the different side of the tracks, I suppose.

“I’d walk in the changing room and I’d sit down and I was the only non-Oxbridge boy in the changing room, and they’d talk about things, and use big, long words, that I didn’t have a clue about as most of them were bankers or traders, or whatever, and I just thought, ‘god, I hope no one asks me anything’!

“But then one day, a guy called Nick French, a Cambridge graduate, a very bright guy, a lovely guy, I think he felt sorry for me, said, ‘I think you’d be better off in the other changing room’, and in the other changing room there were a few rough-house players like the Claxton brothers, who were real rough diamonds, great people.”

Best’s last job in rugby was as a Red Adair-type consultant figure at Southend, who were second-from-bottom in the 2012/2013 National 2 South table midway through the season, having lost seven on the bounce. “They came to me and said, ‘next year’s our centenary, and we don’t want to go down, can you come in and turn it around’?”

“In the end, being a mercenary, they succumbed to my fee. You know when someone asks you to do something and you quote a stupid fee, hoping they’ll say, ‘oh no, it’s too much.’ Anyway, I charged them a lot of money and they agreed to it and I thought, ‘oh shit, I’ve got to do it now.'”

Realising he had ’45 Jason Leonards’ on his hands, who drank too much and weren’t that skilful, Best instructed them to just kick and chase and only play rugby inside the opposition 22. By April, they were safe. “We’d won that many games by not playing any rugby, which was quite sad.”

Feeling like a charlatan for accepting ‘a big wedge of money’ whilst those around him volunteered their services freely, Best left when his job was done, and has never put on the tracksuit again.

You can watch the full Rugby Lives interview with Dick Best here>>

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Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 3 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

I found some of the ENG 6N’s stats bizarre vs the Autumn.

Defence tackle rate dropped from 180 tackles per game at 91% completion in the Autumn to circa 120 tackles at 77%, meaning ENG made the lowest number of tackles with the lowest tackle completion in the tournament (potentially the worst defence).



...

294 Go to comments
u
unknown 9 minutes ago
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii ruled out as Waratahs prepare for crucial derby

Bad luck for the Brumbies . He’s a bum

1 Go to comments
u
unknown 10 minutes ago
Reds handed major boost as star Wallaby returns from injury

He will weaken them .

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

It’s an interesting proposition but once Will Stuart returns, with George Martin at TH lock and Chessum moving to 6, that’s an awful lot of power going through that side of the scrum that should improve the scrum next season.

294 Go to comments
C
Conei 17 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

Ye the first half v sa in wellington they were in that game but the boks had too much

294 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

I think people have forgotten how good a starting front row NZ were with a fit De Groot, Lomax & Taylor playing together, who helped their own for the best part of 50-60 mins.

That should fix half the problem, then you are looking at how to fix the bench.



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294 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

As I sat in Twickenham taking about 75 mins to force my post match hospitality pint down after watching the 2015 RWC loss to Wales, I said to a friend . . . .“That was so bad, something good has to come from this” . . . . and in fairness, we ended with (Positive) Eddie who for better or worse, picked us off our knees and took essentially the same squad of players and turned them into a very good team in a relatively short space of time.

I genuinely think you will see the same thing over the next couple of years, so there is more reason to be optimistic, as you have the players to do something special and there is a lot of upside potential within the current squad.



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294 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

Under Foster/Schmidt, the forwards attacked the breakdown fringes and moved the ball before contact better than any other team, who gave the backs front foot ball and were exceptional in attack & transition.

I saw a flicker of that style at Eden Park last season but other than that, it all felt routine plays by numbers and lacked penetration and speed in attack.



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294 Go to comments
L
LE 50 minutes ago
Best-supported Pro D2 outfit beats crowd average of four PREM clubs

Also i have to question the author intention picking on the Prem it would be much easier to pick on the URC with 7 out of 16 clubs averaging less than 10k and a further 3 clubs below Vannes average attendance

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L
LE 56 minutes ago
Best-supported Pro D2 outfit beats crowd average of four PREM clubs

Had to work hard to make that statistic count huh, picking just one ProD2 club and excluding the big fixtures from 2 English clubs

Vannes’ average crowd places it ahead of four PREM clubs – Harlequins, Saracens, Newcastle and Sale, when applied to matches at their regular home grounds



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2 Go to comments
B
B 58 minutes ago
'There's no way': Ex-All Black shuts down Beauden Barrett versus Josh Jacomb debate

Change it up and play Perofeta at #10 and Beauden to #15 for the first 40 vs Chiefs…after so many dongs (Nov 2025.. Ireland(head on head) Scotland(leg injury)and then limping v England where he couldn't kick the ball out)…that might better serve his field vision with more time to react and call the play…or not, otherwise???

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B
Blackmania 1 hour ago
James Parsons: Seven players that fit Dave Rennie’s bespoke selection model

These stats are interesting, but they don’t tell the whole story. Kirifi is very active and fairly effective at Super Rugby level, but not really at Test level. His arms aren’t going to get any longer… he gets pushed out of the breakdowns. I don’t see him as an impact player at Test level despite his high work rate.

Aumua, on the other hand, is interesting… he has really become a true warrior in open play. For me, he’s the number one in his position today… that’s why I don’t believe in Codie Taylor as the future captain. It’ll be Ardie, Jordie, or Cam.



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

Who went from one of the best attacking sides (at RWC 2023) to what can be described as a blunt instrument in comparison (by 2025).

294 Go to comments
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Blackmania 1 hour ago
'There's no way': Ex-All Black shuts down Beauden Barrett versus Josh Jacomb debate

The experience”… the famous one!

The one that excuses everything, even poor performances.



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

In fairness, International level defence is a totally different animal and if we are honest, Razor hadn’t really been exposed to that level of intensity with the Crusaders.

This is back to the need to gain more European DOR exposure, where the knockout stages of the Investec are the best part of test match intensity, or the need for wider International experience as an assistant, or Head Coach, so they understand the structures they need to play in at this level.



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294 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

As a Bok supporter I wouldn’t pick Ryan either, but hey lets see how it goes. Mr Never Again got pummelled again & again

294 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda



The ABs knows they cannot out-power the SBs so GH’s job won’t be to build a machine that destroys the SBs scrum, his job is to find a pack that can survive it just long enough to get the ball out without conceding a penalty or a yellow card

Exactly my thinking….well in the initial stages at least for the ABs coaching staff



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294 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

What were the new points that came out Toko?

294 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Sir Graham Henry is the All Blacks' new kingmaker - and lords of the scrum high on his agenda

I wasn’t surprised by ENG selecting Van Rensburg in this latest England squad, as we all saw it coming but I was surprised Steve Borthwick overlooked both Max Ojomoh & Ollie Lawrence as a consequence.

Danny Care waded in (as all most scrum half commentators do), which has forced Steve Borthwick to do a rare media appearance to dampen down the fire this morning. He’s then confirmed that he spoke to Lawrence to explain the decision, so this is not injury related, he has been dropped by England . . . . and appears to be on the outside looking in.



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L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
Ex-All Black captain Read takes aim at NZR over Mo'unga situation

Still not welcome here! Now go back to your toilet 🚻

70 Go to comments
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