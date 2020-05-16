4:07am, 16 May 2020

Wales international Tyler Morgan is among six players leaving the Dragons when their contracts expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre will join fly-half Jacob Botica, lock Cory Hill, flanker Nic Cudd, hooker Rhys Lawrence and back row James Sheekey in departing the Welsh region.

Morgan, 24, has spent seven seasons with the Guinness PRO14 club, making 89 appearances, and also played for Wales in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

ROG’s moment of madness

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We thank all the players for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the region.

“All the players leave with our very best wishes for their future ambitions in rugby or away from the game.”

Forwards coach Ceri Jones will also leave at the end of the season. Ryan added: “Everyone at Dragons is grateful to Ceri for his efforts during his time at the region and we all wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career.”

Combative flanker Cudd, 31, became a real fans favourite with his all-action and dynamic style following his move to Dragons in 2012. With over 130 appearances Carmarthen-born Cudd has been on a long road through rehabilitation after injuring his ACL. His last appearance for Dragons was in January 2019 and despite turning out for Ebbw Vale last month in March. he was unable to add to his Dragons appearance tally with the Coronavirus outbreaking curtailing the current fixture schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence, 31, returned to Wales to join Dragons from Ealing Trailfinders in 2018 The hooker played 16 times for the Dragons across two seasons as well as featuring for the Dragons Celtic Cup side at the start of the current campaign.

Back row Sheekey, 25, will also be departing after making seven appearances for Dragons after battling to overcome injury for the last two years. The former Wales Under-20 international made his debut for Dragons against Munster in November 2017 having previously played for Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC.

Twenty-seven-year-old fly half Botica, the son of former New Zealand dual-code international Frano, has played ten times for Dragons including two starts, making his debut against Munster this season.

ADVERTISEMENT