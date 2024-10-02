Deon Fourie gives return update and casts doubt over future

World Cup winner Deon Fourie has targeted the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship match away to the Sharks on 30 November, 2024 as his latest comeback date.

Fourie, who played a key role in the Springboks’ 2023 triumph in France as emergency hooker cover for Malcolm Marx, has had his own fitness battles since suffering an ACL injury against La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup last April.

The flanker underwent surgery but is now nearing the end of the long road back to recovery, revealing on the latest episode of RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office the toll it has taken on him mentally and physically.

“It’s challenging,” admitted the recently turned 38-year-old.

“I was fortunate enough in my 18-year career so far, that I haven’t been out of rugby for more than three months through injuries. This is the first one for ninth months.

“You have your ups and downs. It goes well and then the knee puffs up and then you’re two weeks back. Emotionally and mentally it is a big of a struggle.

“In the last few weeks I have started running, straight line running, then you feel like you are getting there. You have got the boots back on the feet and that helps a lot.

“The goal is the end of November, that’s when we play the Sharks, away. But there is no rush, I have to make sure it is 100%.”

Fourie became the oldest Springbok debutant in history when he was first capped against Wales in July 2022 three months shy of his 36th birthday.

The versatile forward admits it would be a stretch to add to his tally of 13 caps, and to also earn a new Stormers contract, given his age and how long he has been out of the game.

On his Springbok chances, he said: “It would be nice but the Boks are doing so great and they also have to build for the next World Cup. It’ll be almost a year gone already.”

With the likes of Ben-Jason Dixon and Marcel Theunissen in their mid-20s and other youngsters waiting for their chance, Fourie admits it would be “a gamble” for the Stormers to offer him a new deal beyond the end of this season, when his current contract expires.

“Let’s see how I look when I get back,” he said. “There is lots of great talent coming through. So it will be a gamble for the coaching staff. Somewhere they must hand over the baton.”