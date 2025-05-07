Dave Kilcoyne becomes the latest Munster great to bow out

Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old becomes the latest Munster stalwart to hang up his boots, following announcements made by Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer. Conor Murray, meanwhile, will depart the province, leaving the club shorn of some of its greatest players next year.

Only seven players have made more appearances for Munster than Kilcoyne, who has worn the red jersey 220 times. One of those is Archer, who has made the most appearances for the province and is the only player to have crossed the 300 appearance threshold.

The loosehead also has a further 56 caps for Ireland to his name, winning a Grand Slam in 2023.

“Growing up living in Limerick, my dream was always to play for Munster and Ireland,” Kilcoyne said after the announcement was made. “To have done so for so long has been a dream come true.

“The last two years haven’t gone as planned with surgeries to my shoulder and Achilles. In a way, it’s easier that the decision to play on has been taken away from me.

“I take great pride in knowing that I always gave everything I had and left nothing on the pitch. It’s almost a fitting way for me to finish up.

“I want to thank all the coaches that have influenced my career right the way up from UL Bohemians, Ardscoil Rís, Munster and Ireland.

“I want to thank my family who have been a constant support throughout my career. I certainly wouldn’t have had the career I had if it wasn’t for their unwavering support over the years.

“I want to thank all my team-mates that I shared the battlefield with over the years, a lot of whom are my best friends today.

“To the red army of Munster supporters that have cheered and supported me and my career since 2011, thank you – I look forward to joining you in the stands!

“I’d also like to thank the University of Limerick (and my mother) for encouraging me and accommodating my education over the years. After my degree in Business Studies, I was able to complete an MSc in Business Project Managment in 2019.

“I am just about to finish a Professional Diploma in Aircraft Leasing and Finance and hope to graduate in the summer. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and understanding of the lecturers and University.

“I’m extremely excited for what the next chapter brings and using all the skills and life lessons that my rugby career has given me.”