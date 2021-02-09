12:57pm, 09 February 2021

Recalled Wales flanker Dan Lydiate has said that it is “always a massive honour” to represent his country after his international return was cut short by a season-ending injury on Sunday. The 33-year-old was making his first Test appearance since November 2018, but fell awkwardly in the opening minutes of the Guinness Six Nations match with Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

His right knee was heavily strapped as he tried to continue, but he was in clear discomfort as his knee continued to buckle under him. He was replaced by Josh Navidi soon after and it has since been revealed by the Welsh camp that he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Ospreys flanker shared a message on Instagram after the severity of the injury was revealed, saying he enjoyed his short-lived time in the Wales camp. He also wished the team luck for the rest of the Six Nations.

Lydiate underwent surgery to his left knee in 2016 after another anterior cruciate injury, which is one of many injuries that have curtailed his 68-cap career and caused him to only play five Tests since the beginning of 2017.

“Well, what can I say it’s been over two years since I have had the opportunity to be involved with Wales,” he wrote.

“Always a massive honour and a privilege to pull on the famous red jersey even though it was short-lived. Really enjoyed my time in camp with the players, coaches and staff. Wishing them the best for the rest of the tournament. Thanks for all the support over the last few weeks. Much appreciated. Diolch.”

Lydiate is not the only injury concern that Wayne Pivac has ahead of Wales’ clash with Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield as Tomos WIlliams, Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos have also been ruled out.

