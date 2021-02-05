Former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris doesn’t rate Welsh re-call Dan Lydiate, believing the Ospreys blindside is well past his best.

33-year-old Lydiate, who hasn’t played for Wales since 2018, was something of a surprise recall to the Welsh squad, with Wales head coach Wayne Pivac saying he wanted to reward form and also make use of the former British and Irish Lion’s vast experience.

Lydiate was a star of the 2013 tour of Australia, where his chop tackling technique won him the respect of his peers and fans alike. Yet Ferris isn’t impressed by his recall, suggesting his former 2011 Rugby World Cup opponent is a one-trick pony and a player who has passed his prime.

Wilko and Townsend look at rugby’s oldest rivalry:

“I’m not sure about Dan Lydiate to be honest, I think his best years are behind him and I wouldn’t have any bother saying that to his face,” Ferris told Game On on RTE radio in Ireland.

“He’s been an exceptional player for Wales and for the Lions over the years. Yes he does offer something different, but running around, diving at people’s feet will only get you so far.

“He’s not a particularly good ball carrier, he isn’t particularly good in the lineout, I haven’t seen enough of a work rate out of him when he’s been playing club rugby and he hasn’t worn an international jersey for a while.

“Maybe he’s going to offer something different that Wayne Pivac and his coaching team are looking at, I’m not so sure but I’ll be very interested to see if he starts.

“If he does start, if I was CJ Stander or Will Connors or whoever’s going to start in the back row, I’d be licking my lips to be honest with you.”

Ferris is confident Ireland can get the job done at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. “Ireland do go over to the Principality Stadium as favourites. I think that’s all because of Josh Adams who has breached the Covid-19 regulations and has therefore been left out for the next couple of weeks of the tournament.”

