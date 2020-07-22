5:51pm, 22 July 2020

Much to the disappointment of rugby fans across the country, Dan Carter is likely set to spend another week on the sidelines

The All Blacks great was named to make his debut for the franchise against the Hurricanes last weekend before suffering a calf strain at training on Thursday.

Early indications suggest that the match against the Chiefs on Sunday may also be a game too early for the former All Black.

Carter didn’t take part in Blues training on Wednesday. Newstalk ZB Sport understands he is targeting next weekend’s match against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Otere Black, who left the field part-way through the loss to the Hurricanes, took part in some training but it was Beauden Barrett that spent most of the session at first receiver, which could indicate the former Hurricane could be handed the 10 jersey for Sunday’s clash.

“The neck has had a couple of days to settle down now but it’s still a little bit stiff. It’s slowly getting better every day,” Black told Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith.

“It’s still pretty early in the week so they’ve given me a couple more days to try to get it right. I’m doing what I can to make sure I don’t push it too much in this part of the week but with the longer turnaround, I can give it a bit more of a rest.

“I’ll give myself every chance to play but if it’s no good I won’t push it.”

Hoskins Sotutu and James Parsons are also likely to spend at least one more week on the sidelines having missed the loss to the Hurricanes due to a knee injury and concussion, respectively.

The Blues will name their squad to play the Chiefs later today.

