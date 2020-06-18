11:36pm, 18 June 2020

Super Rugby Aotearoa officially kicked off last week, and the Crusaders are set to play their first match of the competition after sitting out round one with a bye.

Head coach Scott Robertson has named his team to travel to Wellington tomorrow ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash with the Hurricanes and, while it includes eight All Blacks in the starting side, the Crusaders will be without regular captain Scott Barrett.

26-year-old Barrett has been ruled out of this game with a foot injury, meaning hooker Codie Taylor has an opportunity to captain the side for the first time. Returning lock Sam Whitelock joins the starting line up alongside Mitch Dunshea.

It is also a welcome return to play for vice-captain David Havili (abdominal surgery) and loose forward Ethan Blackadder (shoulder), who have both been named on the bench.

Robertson spoke to local media in Christchurch today and said the team is excited to prepare for a game this week after watching on last weekend: “It’s a great feeling to get into a game week and there’s a lot of excitement in the group…” he said.

“Your home games are really, really important and to win away is a big task so they’ll [Hurricanes] be protecting their patch and we’re excited to get up there.”

Kick off in the Crusaders match against the Hurricanes is 3:35pm, Sunday 21 June NZT at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (C)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Cullen Grace

7. Billy Harmon

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (VC)

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. George Bridge

12. Jack Goodhue

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

RESERVES:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. George Bower

18. Oliver Jager

19. Luke Romano

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. David Havili (VC)

23. Leicester Faingaanuku