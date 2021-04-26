12:03pm, 26 April 2021

Yoann Huget’s career looks to have come to a premature end due to an unfortunately-timed injury blow. The Toulouse winger came off injured during the club’s 34-16 win over Racing 92 on Saturday, with television pictures later showing him leaving the stadium on crutches.

Huget scored an early try before suffering the injury shortly before half-time, going to the ground as he was bracing himself for a tackle from Racing fly-half Antoine Gibert.

The 33-year-old required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being helped off, and received a standing ovation from the players on the pitch as well as both sets of replacements .

Toulouse have now confirmed that Huget ruptured his Achilles, and has already undergone surgery.

?? Nous avons une immense pensée aujourd’hui pour @Huget14, opéré cet après-midi d’une rupture du tendon d’Achille. ? Retour en images sur les moments forts de sa saison 20-21 ???? pic.twitter.com/5h3aHynaKy — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) April 26, 2021

The club posted a message on Twitter which read: “Thoughts today with @Huget14, who has had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.”

Huget had already announced that he would retire at the end of the season, meaning he has now likely played his last game as a professional rugby player.

Huget represented France 62 times, winning his last international cap at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He collected the first of his two Top 14 medals in 2008 with Toulouse. He then enjoyed spells at Agen and Bayonne, returning to Toulouse in 2012 and winning the Top 14 again in 2019.

Toulouse currently sit five points clear of La Rochelle at the top of the Top 14 table, having played a game more, and are due to host fellow French side Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

