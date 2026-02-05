Crisis talks to take place in Champ with strugglers on verge of meltdown

Cambridge players will tonight hold crisis talks with the club’s top brass amid rumours of a financial meltdown at the Champ Rugby strugglers.

It is understood that Cambridge’s match against Caldy at Ellgia Fields will go ahead, but their long-term future appears to be less than secure according to sources in the Champ Rugby.

Cambridge, who are known as “Blood & Sand,” have struggled on and off the pitch since securing a historic promotion into the second tier after winning the National League One title three years ago.

But they have struggled badly this season, without a win, they have lost 14 of their 15 games, and are currently bottom of the Champ Rugby table, 12 points from safety.

They have nine points, seven from bonus points, and a 12-12 draw with Doncaster last month, but are being crippled by a wage bill of around £500k a season.

We understand that the players were due to be paid at the start of the week, but this payment was missed before some members of their squad received money late.

While a local catering firm is owed a significant five-figure sum, the local referees’ society has not been paid for over a year and have said it will not provide officials for junior matches until the bill is settled.

Cambridge chairman Tim Hague, club treasurer Dick Wallin, and chief operating officer Rowland Winter are set to speak with players and staff after training tonight to address any off-field concerns.

They have also said that they will take questions from supporters, and anyone with personal questions can speak to the trio individually.

A well-placed RugbyPass source in the Champ said that whispers are growing that the club, which was founded in 1923, could be struggling to see out the season.

“Their fixture this weekend will go ahead. But we are all fearing that they may just fold in the next week or two. It’s dark and gloomy there now.”