Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35

Crisis talks to take place in Champ with strugglers on verge of meltdown

General view inside of the stadium ahead of the Champ Rugby match between Ampthill and Cornish Pirates at Dillingham Park on October 11, 2025 in Ampthill, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Cambridge players will tonight hold crisis talks with the club’s top brass amid rumours of a financial meltdown at the Champ Rugby strugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Cambridge’s match against Caldy at Ellgia Fields will go ahead, but their long-term future appears to be less than secure according to sources in the Champ Rugby.

Cambridge, who are known as “Blood & Sand,” have struggled on and off the pitch since securing a historic promotion into the second tier after winning the National League One title three years ago.

VIDEO

But they have struggled badly this season, without a win, they have lost 14 of their 15 games, and are currently bottom of the Champ Rugby table, 12 points from safety.

They have nine points, seven from bonus points, and a 12-12 draw with Doncaster last month, but are being crippled by a wage bill of around £500k a season.

Fixture
Six Nations
England
48 - 7
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

We understand that the players were due to be paid at the start of the week, but this payment was missed before some members of their squad received money late.

While a local catering firm is owed a significant five-figure sum, the local referees’ society has not been paid for over a year and have said it will not provide officials for junior matches until the bill is settled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cambridge chairman Tim Hague, club treasurer Dick Wallin, and chief operating officer Rowland Winter are set to speak with players and staff after training tonight to address any off-field concerns.

They have also said that they will take questions from supporters, and anyone with personal questions can speak to the trio individually.

A well-placed RugbyPass source in the Champ said that whispers are growing that the club, which was founded in 1923, could be struggling to see out the season.

“Their fixture this weekend will go ahead. But we are all fearing that they may just fold in the next week or two. It’s dark and gloomy there now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Noah Caluori told what he must do to emulate Henry Pollock career path

Saracens wonderkid Noah Caluori has been challenged to emulate Henry Pollock and use England U20 as a fast-track springboard into Steve Borthwick’s senior squad.

Read Now

Six Nations picks

Plot your team's route to the Six Nations title with our Six Nations score predictor game! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

2

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
3

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

7
4

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

12
5

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
6

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

7

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

111

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3
LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

146

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 15 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yeah this is the rule in rugby league. Must make a genuine attempt at catching the ball.

146 Go to comments
A
AA 44 minutes ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

So disingenuous borethwick say Marcus is a great rugby player ,but drops him for someone who hasn’t played for a few weeks.

Borthwick is a ford lover as he absolutely does as he is told and kicks the leather off the ball .



...

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

In France, Jalibert was put aside for his awful defense. Recently, Penaud as well. It turn out that Jalibert worked a lot in addition to his team trainings to erase these defensive flaws. And boom, is the 4th best french tackler with 10/12. And Penaud ? Replaced by Attissogbé who is clearly better to work on our weaknesses, even if he scores less. Penaud will have to work harder to get back his place. And we will have 2 number 14 ready to compete for the jersey. Seems like Predergast will always get that jersey, even if he’s awful and cost the victory (i’m not saying that he’s the only problem, but it’s too often him that allow the try to happen) to his team. Then, why working on his flaws ? He’s not Sexton or O’Gara. If he's not working to do the best, just change the player. Even a new guy will want to do the best to prove himself. Ireland needs new blood. All these guys are too confortably seated in this team.

4 Go to comments
D
DT 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Well firstly I never said Leinster moves players to the other provinces but it is a fact that there are lots of Leinster players in all three of the other provinces. What part of what I said is disingenuous? Would you like me to give you a list of all the players at the moment?

Look at the Connacht squad for example, almost half of them are originally from Leinster.



...

54 Go to comments
D
DT 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

All provinces are generally provided for equally. In fact Leinster and Connacht are the only provinces that don’t have their own stadium. The IRFU built Thomond park for Munster and renovated Connacht and Ulster’s stadia while Leinster has to rent a show jumping stadium which is currently being renovated. Its a complete myth that Leinster are subject to special treatment.

54 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think France have is these hybrid backrowers that allow them to play a more flexible, fluent defence and attack. Not as many good pure fetching 7s though. Even the Wallabies have better pure fetchers

But I would take France's 2nd and 3rd row overall against any other. Even the Springboks.



...

146 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 1 hour ago
French playmaker Anthony Belleau extends his stay at Northampton

Awesome for Saints and as an advert for the Prem

2 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Have you watched any matches for the last 12 months? They are far from boring. And they're winning!

Marcus has had a couple of standout games this season, Saracens & La Rochelle but they’re outliers. He still overuns, isolates himself, makes rash kicks when nobody else is on the same page. Quins are built around his game, to their detriment at the moment, that won’t happen for England or international level.



...

4 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Only addressing a small part of your argument by I have been wondering why we don't outlaw jumping for the highball. Players are much more safely positioned to take the hit when on the ground. Could even introduce marks followed by free kicks anywhere on the field.

146 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

They are NOT on his case. It is a fact that the clash of styles affects Ireland. Nienaber is doing his job for Leinster, the fact is the job remit creates a style at total odds to Ireland’s.

Another factor is that it takes time annually to work on a rush defense. Leinster do this up until the 6N. What’s best for Leinster is no longer what’s best for Ireland. No judgement on Nienaber who is doing his job.



...

54 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Let me guess: Saffer? Yes? No other online supporting base has such a proportion of thin skinned arrogant man babies. Not all Saffers mind, but a significant minority.

54 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I’ll see you… and raise you Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry and Henry Pollock!

146 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

..Or have Ireland adopt the Nienaber defence lock stock and smoking barrel HH!

146 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Your incessant negativity is so boring!

Marcus isn’t getting selected because there are better players available.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DT 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Well that was not what the author said. His point was:

Look at the age profile. Several cornerstones of this team are on the far side of 30, with heavy club and international mileage in their legs. Experience is invaluable. At least until the split-second sharpness that defines elite rugby begins to dull.



...

54 Go to comments
D
DT 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Which is because neither of you actually understand how Leinster’s management is structured. Leo’s job is the senior leader overseeing the entire rugby programme which is in effect a Director of Rugby type role even if his job title is head coach. Jacques Nienaber just like Stuart Lancaster before him is the senior coach the individual primarily responsible for coaching the side. Whether you guys like it or not that’s how Leinster management is structured.

Do you folks really think that the world cup winning head coach of the Boks would come to Leinster to just be an assistant coach to coach only the defence?



...

54 Go to comments
D
DT 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The SA model is not the same as the Irish model given the South African franchises are not owned by the SARU whereas all four provinces are owned by the IRFU and SA talent is much more spread out over 5 teams and other leagues such as the English Premiership, Japan and the Top 14. You aren’t comparing like with like.

The buck does stop with Leo Cullen which is why I feel he should seek to sack Jacques Nienaber.



...

54 Go to comments
m
mh 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje one of two changes for England for Calcutta Cup

Can’t see Marcus Smith playing in the prem much longer, he’s not going to get selected while boring borthers has the reins which has been pretty clear for a while. His stats are much better than fin this season and he’s match fit.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

Marcus Smith is the Kiwi DMac.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Finally!

54 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT