Connacht are to follow the South African Super Rugby trend by releasing a limited-edition Heroes jersey with the aim of raising funds for Irish advice helpline ALONE and the Galway and Mayo/Roscommon Hospices.
South African teams wore superhero jerseys at the start of the 2019 Super Rugby season inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther and Captain America, and now the Irish province have designed their own shirt in recognition of front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Announcing the BLK jersey launch on the club website, Connacht explained: “The jersey sports a unique design inspired by superheroes, reminding us that they are not the only ones who wear capes and is our way of saying thanks to all superheroes fighting day in, day out to makes the lives of the most vulnerable better.
“The caption ‘Home Advantage’ reminds us that for now this game is won by staying at home, but is also a nod to what will be brighter and healthier days ahead when we can all venture out to support Connacht at home in The Sportsground once again wearing this ‘Heroes’ shirt with pride.”
The limited-edition jersey is available on a pre-order basis from May 13 on www.elverys.ie and is on sale until May 23.
Connacht Rugby are thrilled to unveil 'Heroes' – a brand new jersey in aid of @ALONE_IRELAND @GalwayHospice and @MayoRoscHospice.
This limited-edition @BLKIreland jersey is available to pre-order NOW online with @Elverys ?#HomeAdvantage
Full details: https://t.co/r2jbn0oKlC pic.twitter.com/xc6xow2QWi
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 13, 2020
