Munster have this morning confirmed that JJ Hanrahan will leave the province at the end of the season and move to the Top14. Hanrahan has agreed a one-year contract – with the option of a second year – with Clermont Auvergne, a move widely reported in the French media last week, after Munster decided against offering the 28-year-old a new contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanrahan has made 140 appearances across two spells with the club, leaving for Northampton Saints in 2015 before returning to Limerick in 2017.

He had remained a central part of the team under head coach Johann van Graan but the recent return of Joey Carbery from a long-term injury has pushed Hanrahan back down the queue at out-half. Munster also have a wealth of young out-half talent coming though in the form of Ben Healy, Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery, leaving Hanrahan surplus to requirements.

“It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years,” Hanrahan said.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for. Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”