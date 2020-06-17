12:35pm, 17 June 2020

Former England captain Chris Robshaw will extend his career with a move to San Diego Legion, the 2019 Major League Rugby runners-up, once he sees out the currently suspended Gallagher Premiership campaign with Harlequins.

Robshaw, the English skipper for the infamous 2015 World Cup, was quickly linked with a switch to America once it became known in February that he would be calling time on his distinguished Premiership career at the end of this season.

That contract was set to expire on June 30 but Robshaw has agreed to an extension through to the conclusion of the suspended 2019/20 season and he will then head to California where he has secured a two-year deal through to 2022.

“Signing a player with Chris’ profile, talent and experience is another major step for us, both on and off the field,” said Legion chairman Darren Gardner.

“Not only will Chris add a new and very significant dimension to our team, Ryan (Patterson, CEO/president) and I believe Chris has the skill set and capability to transform how rugby is played across Major League Rugby as a whole.”

? Player signing: International superstar and former England national rugby team captain, Chris Robshaw, will join us for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Welcome Chris to the San Diego Legion!

–

More details: https://t.co/4WtaehyKhX pic.twitter.com/z8hvYYryme — San Diego Legion (@SDLegion) June 17, 2020

Robshaw added: “Each season the MLR has grown and advanced its reputation in professional rugby circles. I have been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last twelve months and there have been plenty of rumours about where I might play.

“In the end, it really was an obvious and easy choice for me. In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world-class organisation. I’m very excited about being part of that organisation and helping continue to advance its reputation both on and off the field.”

Patterson said: “Bringing Chris to San Diego further demonstrates Legion’s commitment to elevating the profile of the sport of rugby in San Diego and across the US.”

It was June 9 when Robshaw revealed he would be available for Quins through to the end of the current campaign. “It’s great news to know I will have the chance to play my final game for my boyhood club,” he said at the time.

His last game for the club was the March 8 defeat at Bristol, the last match played in the Premiership before its coronavirus-enforced stoppage.

