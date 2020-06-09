12:30pm, 09 June 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has failed to put a stop to the Premiership career of Chris Robshaw at Harlequins. The 34-year-old was due to fall out of contract at the end of June and was then expected to switch to Major League Rugby for 2021.

However, the decision by officials in England to target a mid-August restart date for the currently suspended Gallagher Premiership campaign has resulted in Paul Gustard offering the England 2015 World Cup captain the opportunity to extend his deal through to whenever the delayed season finally finishes.

RugbyPass reported in February how Rugby United New York were courting the services of Robshaw for next season but any move to America – or anywhere else – will now have to wait until Harlequins have played the nine remaining matches of their regular season campaign as well as the postponed Premiership Cup final versus Sale.

“It’s great news to know I will have the chance to play my final game for my boyhood club,” said Robshaw, whose last game for the club was the March 8 defeat at Bristol, the last match played in the Premiership before its coronavirus-enforced stoppage.

“The pandemic has affected so many aspects of so many peoples’ lives. I’m just grateful to the club for allowing me the opportunity to finish my final season with Harlequins.

“For me, this is a special team, with a special fanbase to whom I owe so much. I’m confident I can speak for the entire team in saying we’re looking forward to giving our fans something to scream and shout about again after a long absence.”

Harlequins boss Gustard added: “We are delighted we are in a position to extend Chris’ contract to assist us as we look to finish the season and Chris’ career with Harlequins on a high.

“Chris is not only one of the most significant players in Harlequins’ rich history, he is a brilliant human being who deserves the opportunity to add to his 290+ appearances and lead the team to the end of the season.

“He has been, and will continue to be, a superb ambassador for the game of rugby and will rightly be remembered as one of the greatest players that ever wore the famous quarters.”