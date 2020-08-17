3:34pm, 17 August 2020

Wales star Liam Williams has blasted a report claiming he could be set leave Welsh PRO14 region, the Scarlets, over an impending salary cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wales Online article claims Williams is set for talks with the region over a 25 per cent pay cut that is the process of being pushed through by the Llanelli based side.

The report says Williams is on £400,000 a season and could be set to lose £100,000 thanks to the salary cuts.

“The 63-times Wales cap last December signed a three-year contract worth £400,000 a year in a deal which would have netted him a staggering £1.2m.”

“But he could lose up to a quarter of it after being asked to take a long term 25 per cent pay cut following the financial crisis which has engulfed rugby in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Willimas took to Twitter to call out the report, tweeting: “Complete and utter bullshit. Don’t expect anything less from you”.

Despite the player’s statement, Wales Online have not removed either the Tweet or the article on their website, suggesting they stand by the piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive: Liam Williams bombshell as Wales star could now leave Scarlets without playing a match amid dispute https://t.co/KA809pJz9H — WalesOnline Rugby (@WalesRugby) August 17, 2020

Scarlets announced in December 2019 that the British and Irish Lion was returning home after agreeing a move from English champions Saracens. The 28-year-old was initially due to return in the summer after three seasons in North London. However, Scarlets, Williams and Saracens came to a mutual agreement that allowed the full-back to play for his former side earlier than initially anticipated.

However, he is yet to play a game.

With 62 caps for Wales and three Test starts for the Lions, Williams is regarded as one of the leading full-backs in world rugby with his devastating counter-attacking threat and ability under the high ball. His versatility to play either wing or full-back is also a valuable asset and he will link up with a strong back-three pool at Parc y Scarlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, who was a key member of the Scarlets’ PRO12 title-winning side, hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury at the Rugby World Cup in Japan and has been completing his rehab as part of Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad at their base at the Vale Resort.