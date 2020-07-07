7:42am, 07 July 2020

Out-of-favour France winger Remy Grosso is returning to where it all started for him, the 31-year-old confirming on Tuesday that a deal has been struck to move back to Lyon following a three-and-a-half-year stint at Clermont.

Last capped in June 2018 versus New Zealand, Grosso earned his stripes in the professional ranks at Lyon, spending five seasons with them from 2008 to 2013.

Four of those campaigns came in Pro D2 before he moved on to Castres for more regular rugby in the Top 14. He then switched to Clermont, making a top-flight debut for them in February 2017.

The fortunes of Lyon are now very much changed in recent years, the club becoming a Top 14 powerhouse who are challenging for titles and qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup under Pierre Mignoni.

With rugby in France beginning to pick up the pace again following the coronavirus cancellation of the 2019/20 season, Lyon last month confirmed six new signings – including Reds contract rebel Izack Rodda – for the 2020/21 campaign which is due to start in September.

The 23-year-old Australian second row (25 caps) signed a one-year deal, joining Gillian Galan of Toulouse, Mathieu Bastareaud (Rugby United New York), Leo Berdeu (Agen), Colby Fainga’a (Connacht) and Joe Taufete’e (Worcester Warriors) at the club ahead of the new season start.

Speaking in Le Progres about his decision to take up Lyon’s offer, Grosso said: “I feel like I’m going home.” It was late March, shortly after the 2019/20 season had been suspended due to the outbreak of the pandemic, that Grosso was first linked with a return to his first professional club.

At the time, Mignoni commented: “We made a proposal to Remy but nothing has been done because of the crisis we are going through and of which we do not yet know, nor neither the end nor the economic impact on our club.”