7:30am, 18 December 2020

Chris Boyd has followed through on his claim that he would rest some star names and play youngsters instead as he has made eight changes to his Northampton side for Saturday’s Champions Cup assignment at Leinster. Speaking on BT Sport in the wake of last week’s agonising round one loss at home to Bordeaux, Boyd candidly admitted he would likely send an understrength team to Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not worried about the Premiership for now but with the way this new European structure is with pools of three, particularly when you’re on the back end of the seeding like we were, seeded against Bordeaux and Leinster, I think you have got to win three games out of four to hope to go through so we will probably change tack and give some youngsters a run next week and give some boys a rest.”

His admission was widely criticised after a weekend in which English clubs won just two of the eight Champions Cup opening round matches they were involved in, but Boyd has stuck to his plan by selecting just seven of the Northampton starters versus Bordeaux to start again in Ireland amid the backdrop of a twelve-match losing streak.

The Burns brothers Freddie and Billy guest on this week’s RugbyPass Offload

Regular full-back George Furbank switches from full-back to out-half in place of Dan Biggar, who is said to have a knee injury. Tom Collins comes in at No15 while the three other backline changes see Ryan Olowofela, Fraser Dingwall and Tom James chosen instead of Ahsee Tuala, Matt Proctor and Alex Mitchell.

There are four changes to the pack. Skipper Alex Waller and Paul Hill come in at prop for Nick Auterac and Owen Franks, while Alex Moon and Api Ratuniyarawa take over at second row with Dave Ribbans rested and Nick Isiekwe switching to blindside instead of Courtney Lawes.

"While Irish rugby is giving considerable support to reducing New Zealand’s chronic unemployment problem, it is denying a generation of its own coaching community an opportunity." Matt Williams ??@JBradleyBT on the dearth of home-based Irish coaches https://t.co/MkebaGExSN — The XV (@TheXV) December 17, 2020

NORTHAMPTON (vs Leinster, Saturday)

15 Tom Collins

14 Ryan Olowofela

13 Fraser Dingwall

12 Rory Hutchinson

11 Taqele Naiyaravoro

10 George Furbank

9 Tom James

1 Alex Waller (capt)

2 Sam Matavesi

3 Paul Hill

4 Alex Moon

5 Api Ratuniyarawa

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Tom Wood

8 Shaun Adendorff

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:

16 Mikey Haywood

17 Francois van Wyk

18 Owen Franks

19 Alex Coles

20 Teimana Harrison

21 Henry Taylor

22 Piers Francis

23 Matt Proctor

Watch European Rugby on BT Sport. Click here to buy now.

Stuck on a gift for a friend or family member who loves rugby this Christmas? ? We're here for you with our RugbyPass range which focuses on quality and comfort! RugbyPass Shop – https://t.co/Y0fXsC5LNb pic.twitter.com/odArRUINYB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 17, 2020