    Chris Boyd has followed through on his claim that he would rest some star names and play youngsters instead as he has made eight changes to his Northampton side for Saturday’s Champions Cup assignment at Leinster. Speaking on BT Sport in the wake of last week’s agonising round one loss at home to Bordeaux, Boyd candidly admitted he would likely send an understrength team to Dublin. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m not worried about the Premiership for now but with the way this new European structure is with pools of three, particularly when you’re on the back end of the seeding like we were, seeded against Bordeaux and Leinster, I think you have got to win three games out of four to hope to go through so we will probably change tack and give some youngsters a run next week and give some boys a rest.”

    His admission was widely criticised after a weekend in which English clubs won just two of the eight Champions Cup opening round matches they were involved in, but Boyd has stuck to his plan by selecting just seven of the Northampton starters versus Bordeaux to start again in Ireland amid the backdrop of a twelve-match losing streak.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    The Burns brothers Freddie and Billy guest on this week’s RugbyPass Offload

    Regular full-back George Furbank switches from full-back to out-half in place of Dan Biggar, who is said to have a knee injury. Tom Collins comes in at No15 while the three other backline changes see Ryan Olowofela, Fraser Dingwall and Tom James chosen instead of Ahsee Tuala, Matt Proctor and Alex Mitchell. 

    There are four changes to the pack. Skipper Alex Waller and Paul Hill come in at prop for Nick Auterac and Owen Franks, while Alex Moon and Api Ratuniyarawa take over at second row with Dave Ribbans rested and Nick Isiekwe switching to blindside instead of Courtney Lawes. 

    NORTHAMPTON (vs Leinster, Saturday)
    15 Tom Collins
    14 Ryan Olowofela
    13 Fraser Dingwall
    12 Rory Hutchinson
    11 Taqele Naiyaravoro
    10 George Furbank
    9 Tom James
    1 Alex Waller (capt)
    2 Sam Matavesi
    3 Paul Hill
    4 Alex Moon
    5 Api Ratuniyarawa
    6 Nick Isiekwe
    7 Tom Wood
    8 Shaun Adendorff

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Replacements:
    16 Mikey Haywood
    17 Francois van Wyk
    18 Owen Franks
    19 Alex Coles
    20 Teimana Harrison
    21 Henry Taylor
    22 Piers Francis
    23 Matt Proctor

    • Watch European Rugby on BT Sport. Click here to buy now.

     

    Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell Power play Power play Young Folau Fakatava could be the man to finally challenge Aaron Smith’s All Black supremacy. Patrick McKendry

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now