Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs vs Blues: Barrett pips McKenzie, shades of Leinster

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 07: Rieko Ioane of the Blues celebrates the win during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Chiefs and Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 07, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The second of Super Rugby Pacific’s qualifying finals saw the title favourites host the reigning champions in Hamilton.

Neither the Chiefs nor the Blues could bring the finishing polish to their few scoring opportunities in the first half, both fumbling the ball just shy of the line following remarkable breaks and kicks ahead.

The Chiefs looked to put the heat on in the second 40, the period where they’ve been at their most lethal throughout 2025, but could never quite shake the Blues, despite pushing their lead to 13 with 20 minutes remaining.

Showing immense character, the Blues earned their first lead of the game in the 83rd minute, with a game-winning conversion from Beauden Barrett sealing a famous upset in Waikato. After a dramatic finish, the dream of a repeat lives on for the Aucklanders.

Here are some takeaways from the contest.

Points Flow Chart

Blues win +1
Time in lead
53
Mins in lead
3
63%
% Of Game In Lead
4%
0%
Possession Last 10 min
100%
0
Points Last 10 min
7

Barrett pips McKenzie

Both All Blacks playmakers faced resolute defence, but it has to be said, Beaudy had the better performance on the night.

Barrett’s kicking game, both long and short, was pinpoint accurate, finding and exploiting any open blade of grass. The 34-year-old had the work rate and pace to win the race and recollect his contestable kicks, making game-breaking plays in a game that nullified so many world-class attacking threats.

McKenzie had his moments, delivering a crisp pass to Daniel Rona for the centre’s try and nailing most of his kicks. However, the one kick that got away was the one that cost the Chiefs dearly. That’s all there was in it, with a one-point loss no doubt set to haunt the marksman for the coming week, at least.

With All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson in attendance, Barrett’s performance was a healthy statement that the veteran is aging like fine wine. He is the incumbent at 10 for New Zealand, and for the 2015 world champion to step up in a moment like this is exactly what selectors want to see from their stars.

McKenzie and the Chiefs earned themselves a lifeline with their top-seeded finish, so they will feature in next week’s semi-finals, where McKenzie will have a chance to respond.

Lineout wobbles

In an otherwise world-class performance from stand-in captain Tupou Vaa’i, the Chiefs’ lineout came undone and never recovered in Hamilton.

Vaa’i has received no shortage of praise for his growth in the set-piece game, having studied under the tutelage of the great Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick throughout his professional career. Yet, the All Black’s calls were easily read by the Blues, and even when they weren’t, the move execution was seriously lacking.

The Chiefs’ lineout has been exposed at times in 2025, and Laghlan McWhannell was most certainly up to the challenge of disrupting Chiefs ball on Saturday evening.

Vaa’i was one of, if not the Chiefs’ best player on the park and had an impact on the game with his carries, defence and pressure around the ruck, while making life very difficult for the Blues’ halfbacks. But if the Chiefs can’t get their lineout back on track, it will be very difficult to survive 80 minutes against a team like the Brumbies or Crusaders.

Defence

206
Tackles Made
168
16
Tackles Missed
19
93%
Tackle Completion %
90%

Shades of Leinster

The impact unit tactic is amazing, when it works. The Chiefs have been the most ambitious Super Rugby side in that respect throughout this season, and doubled down on it for the qualifying final.

Wallace Sititi, one of the biggest names in the game after his breakthrough 2024 campaign, was named on the bench for the first week of the 2025 playoffs. That may not be the case next week, given how this one played out.

Even when Luke Jacobson was a late withdrawal for the hosts, Clayton McMillan stuck to his guns and replaced his captain with a specialist openside, keeping his star No. 8 on the bench.

The parallels between this loss and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat have to be made, because the dramatic loss for the Irish heavyweights featured an impact performance from star recruit Jordie Barrett.

While teams like the Springboks have proven just how influential strong benches can be, there’s clearly a lesson here not to take that tactic too far.

There is now a ton of pressure on the Chiefs, who have stumbled at the final hurdle consistently over recent seasons, albeit against world-class opposition.

It is nothing short of commendable and deserving of the utmost respect, making it to the final in a competition like Super Rugby, but it’s a cruel world for teams who make that stage and fall short consecutively. Just ask Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz, who became the butt of Footlocker ad jokes for losing time and time again to none other than Michael Jordan in the NBA finals.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
46%
39%
3-6 secs
44%
45%
6+ secs
11%
15%
99
Rucks Won
124

Indiscipline pays

It would have been a very sad sight to see Ricky Riccitelli end his Blues career with a yellow card for a foot trip. The hooker has become something of a talismanic figure for the Aucklanders and was one of the more influential forwards in tehir title run a season ago.

Thankfully, for the France-bound 30-year-old, the sour taste of putting your side down a man with a brain fade was soon replaced by the taste of victory.

The same cannot be said, however, for Samipeni Finau. The All Blacks bruiser frequently plays with fire, ensuring the opposing 10s never feel too comfortable, both physically and mentally.

The blindside was caught out with one hit on Beauden Barrett, surrendering a penalty when his side could ill afford to do so, and the last few minutes were far from his best work.

The 26-year-old ended the contest with a game-high four penalties conceded, and was the guilty party when the Blues were given advantage in the dying moments. Those late Chiefs penalties were critical.

With an opportunity in the All Blacks back row up for grabs, Finau will need to stay out of trouble next week to start rebuilding selectors’ trust in him.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
1.1
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2.8
6
Entries

Wait, could the Blues actually do it again?

Going back-to-back in Super Rugby is no mean feat, despite what the Crusaders taught us under Scott Robertson.

The Blues have struggled in 2025, to put it mildly, while looking to back up their all-conquering efforts from a season ago. But as Rieko Ioane told his team after Saturday’s win, “the playoffs is our f****** time”.

As much of a story as stats tell, and as much star power teams may have, winning when the stakes are highest often comes down to pure hustle, grit, and belief. In rugby, that’s amplified even further.

The Blues have championship experience now, and they proved what that counts for in Hamilton. Their defence was unbelievable.

The Chiefs have come up against impregnable defensive lines before this season, forcing the Crusaders to make more than 200 tackles. While that contest in Christchurch saw the hosts make over 90 per cent of their stops, they did so while surrendering metres due to the sheer power of the Chiefs pack.

The Blues had passages where the Chiefs got on top and were playing with lightning-quick ball, but were able to slow things down before try-scoring opportunities emerged.

Last season, the Blues were posting historic numbers defensively, and have shown periodically in 2025 that DNA is still there. The question is, can they repeat that effort for another two weeks?

For the Chiefs, key absences like Quinn Tupaea, the fifth most heavily employed ball-carrier in the competition this season, and their captain, Luke Jacobson, certainly had an impact on their attack, even if the likes of Gideon Wrampling, who led the game with 22 tackles, made an impression in the stars’ respective absences.

INTERVIEW

4 Comments
N
Nickers 4 days ago

Highlights the stupid format even more. Chiefs have nothing to play for and turn out a flat performance in what should be the highest intensity games of the year - they don’t even lose their home semi final.


Lucky loser should have become the 4th seed with a guaranteed away semi.

U
Utiku Old Boy 4 days ago

This game was always going to be a slippery trap for the Chiefs. Blues had everything riding on it and the Chiefs knew they had an Escape card. However, the resulting loss in the final seconds could play on Chiefs’ minds for the next match. Meanwhile, I don’t see the Blues getting past the Saders - unless the Saders try to play the Blues at their own game - like the Chiefs tried to do. The Blues lineout has become a weapon with McWhannell playing a major role. Beaudy kicked well and their defense was relentless. While it would have taken a lot out of them, Vern has the Blues gelling at the right time and next week’s match-up should be a doozie.

T
Tk 4 days ago

I'm not a fan of the word *choker”, but it's 3 years in a row now for the Chiefs….

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 20 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 35 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 49 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

158 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

158 Go to comments
B
BA 55 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 57 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 58 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
New Bath signing Henry Arundell set to revive England career

I didn’t say they were. Media and outlets seem to think it does though, as do a lot of fans elsewhere. Hell, Planet Rugby did a full article on the back 3 for the tour including Arundell.


This is the only time Steve can get a look at Arundell in an informal way given this squad is currently all mix and match, with a lot of players still to come in. He won’t tour, and will do a full pre season with Bath.


Right move from Steve - also helps Arundell’s confidence too as he has struggled with that in France. There are better options to tour I agree, but this isn’t the touring squad.

5 Go to comments
