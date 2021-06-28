Chiefs confirm departure of Lachlan Boshier to Japan while another Hurricane will join him at his new club

12:46am, 28 June 2021

The Chiefs franchise have today confirmed Lachlan Boshier will be heading offshore to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old loose forward has signed a two-year deal with Japanese Club Panasonic Wild Knights. Boshier debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2016 and since then has 64 appearances to his name.

Known for his outstanding ability to turn over the ball and earn possession at the breakdown, he has cemented himself as a regular starter for the side.

David Havili sets sights on All Black midfield

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. There is a great group of people involved with the club, the team, staff and fans are outstanding. I am exceptionally thankful to the coaching staff, especially Barnsey (Neil Barnes). The work they do is immense and has allowed me to develop into the player I am today,” Boshier said.

“While I am sad to leave the Gallagher Chiefs, I am excited for the new challenge ahead. It is a great opportunity, and I will be looking forward to embracing the Japanese culture,” finished Boshier.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: “Lachlan is an exceptionally talented player and has played a massive part in the Gallagher Chiefs success. We know he will continue to impress over in Japan, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Boshier will head to Japan to link with Panasonic following his National Provincial Championship campaign with the Taranaki Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining him at Robbie Deans’ club will be Hurricanes centre and wing Vince Aso, with Rich Freeman reporting that Panasonic have announced the signing of three Kiwis to join the side.

3 big name signings for @Panasonic_WK with Mark Abbott, Lachlan Boshier and Vince Aso joining the club.#rugbyjp pic.twitter.com/9X4VYHpKeu — Rich Freeman (@FreemanrugbyJPN) June 28, 2021

Boshier heads to Japan with over 50 Super caps to his name, but failed to get an All Black cap during that time. In the last two seasons he became a real fan favourite for his ability to win turnovers at the breakdown, becoming one of Super Rugby’s most dominant fetchers.

He lead the Chiefs and Super Rugby with the most turnovers won at the breakdown in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Stuff.co.nz, Boshier said it was ‘time to move on’ after not earning national selection.

“I thought I gave it a good shot anyway, a good couple of years. But it’s time to move on,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s all a business, so you’ve just got to do what’s right for you.

“I’m just happy with the decision to go.”