Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Championship final details confirmed in favour of appeal-threatening Saracens

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    A threat by Saracens to appeal the decision taken following last weekend’s cancelled match versus Hartpury College has been assuaged after details for their two-legged Greene King IPA Championship final versus Ealing Trailfinders were confirmed with a favourable outcome for Mark McCall’s side.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With a virus outbreak resulting in ninth-placed Hartpury being unable to play Saracens last Saturday and with isolation protocols preventing that game from being rearranged for this weekend, a decision was taken by the Championship’s disputes committee that the match should be considered as a 0-0 draw with no league points awarded to either team.

    This was an outcome that perplexed Saracens who suggested they could appeal the decision. With no match points awarded for the cancellation, it meant that McCall’s 2019 Gallagher Premiership champions would finish in second place on the Championship table, five points behind the table-topping Ealing.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    RugbyPass is sharing unique stories from iconic British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa in proud partnership with The Famous Grouse, the Spirit of Rugby

    That situation left Ealing poised to be awarded home advantage at Vallis Way for the second leg of the promotion final due to their No1 finish.

    However, with the potential for an appeal and the possible forced rearrangement of the cancelled Hartpury game adding an extra week to the already delayed season, it has now emerged that Saracens will have the all-important home advantage for the second leg of the final.

    A statement on the Championship website read: “Ealing Trailfinders and Saracens will compete in a two-fixture final to find the winner of the Greene King IPA Championship. Taking place on consecutive weekends in June, Trailfinders Sports Club, home of Ealing Trailfinders, will be the venue for the first leg of the final and Saracens will host the second at the StoneX Stadium.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Both matches will be broadcast live on TV, with BT Sport and Premier Sports each showing a match live. The two fixtures are: Sunday, June 13: Ealing vs Saracens (4.30pm, live on Premier Sports) and Sunday, June 20: Saracens v Ealing (3.30pm, live on BT Sport 2). The winner of the Championship final shall be the club with the highest aggregate score over the two fixtures.”

    Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Championship final details confirmed in favour of appeal-threatening Saracens

    Search