'We are extremely disappointed' - RFU suspend Saracens' final regular season game

5:40am, 28 May 2021

The RFU have taken the decision to postpone Saracens’ final game of the regular Championship season with Hartpury.

ADVERTISEMENT

A victory over Hartpury would have forced Ealing Trailfinders into second place in the RFU Championship table as they head into a two-leg play-off with their West London rivals.

A statement reads: “The interim decision to postpone the fixture has been taken by the Rugby Football Union after a number of Hartpury University players tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players are now isolating as close contacts.

“The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected.

“An RFU Disputes Committee will meet ASAP to determine next steps for the fixture.

“We will keep all supporters informed via the Saracens website and email.”

Russell Marchant, the Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury University and the Chairman of the rugby club commented: “We are extremely disappointed that our young squad could miss the chance to play against some world class players, an experience that will provide them with special memories. We await the outcome of the Disputes Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

We regret the need for this decision, which is based upon a small number of positive cases within our squad. Unfortunately with a significant rise in local and national cases this week, this was always a risk. However we are pleased that our strong testing programme successfully detected these cases, preventing spread to the Saracens players and beyond.”