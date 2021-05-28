Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

'We are extremely disappointed' - RFU suspend Saracens' final regular season game

By Ian Cameron
Owen Farrell. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    The RFU have taken the decision to postpone Saracens’ final game of the regular Championship season with Hartpury.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A victory over Hartpury would have forced Ealing Trailfinders into second place in the RFU Championship table as they head into a two-leg play-off with their West London rivals.

    A statement reads: “The interim decision to postpone the fixture has been taken by the Rugby Football Union after a number of Hartpury University players tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players are now isolating as close contacts.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    “The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected.

    “An RFU Disputes Committee will meet ASAP to determine next steps for the fixture.

    “We will keep all supporters informed via the Saracens website and email.”

    Russell Marchant, the Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury University and the Chairman of the rugby club commented: “We are extremely disappointed that our young squad could miss the chance to play against some world class players, an experience that will provide them with special memories. We await the outcome of the Disputes Committee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We regret the need for this decision, which is based upon a small number of positive cases within our squad. Unfortunately with a significant rise in local and national cases this week, this was always a risk. However we are pleased that our strong testing programme successfully detected these cases, preventing spread to the Saracens players and beyond.”

    The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry Read between the lines Kieran Read, perhaps the greatest No 8 of the modern era, has finally hung up his boots. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    'We are extremely disappointed' - RFU suspend Saracens' final regular season game

    Search