3:08pm, 17 April 2021

Captain Manuela Furlan scored a hat-trick as Italy cruised to a 41-20 win over Scotland in their Women’s Six Nations clash in Glasgow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beatrice Rigoni also crossed twice as the visitors ran in seven tries and ensured they will face Ireland next week with third place at stake.

Two tries in the first 10 minutes put Italy firmly in control although hooker Lana Skeldon gave the hosts hope by reducing the deficit.

Scotland trailed by nine points at the interval but the Italians had stretched their lead before Emma Wassell went over for her side’s second try.

A brief period of pressure gave the Scots hope of bolstering their points difference but it came to nothing and Furlan completed her hat-trick in the dying stages.