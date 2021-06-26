Captain Alun Wyn Jones ruled out of Lions tour

12:53pm, 26 June 2021

Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the 28-10 victory over Japan.

Skipper Jones suffered the injury while being cleared out of a ruck and was escorted from the pitch by medics.

Head coach Warren Gatland will now have to name a replacement and new captain.

“His shoulder dislocated. We’re getting it scanned but it’s looking like we’ll have to replace him,” Gatland said.

“It’s very disappointing. He’s been around rugby long enough but he’ll be gutted. We need to call someone in, get them PCR tested and hopefully get them on the flight tomorrow.”