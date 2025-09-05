Bunting backs Sorensen-McGee in Black Ferns reshuffle for Ireland

Director of Performance Allan Bunting has full confidence in Braxton Sorensen-McGee’s ability to perform on the wing yet again for the Black Ferns, after the 18-year-old was shifted from fullback to the edge for this weekend’s clash with Ireland.

After an impressive season in Super Rugby Aupiki with the Blues, Sorensen-McGee debuted for the Black Ferns at fullback against Australia. Sorensen-McGee scored a double in that Test at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium and was rewarded with Player of the Match honours.

Fast-forward to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and Sorensen-McGee has been among the tournament standouts through two rounds, having crossed for a hat-trick in yet another Player of the Match performance against Japan – once again, lining up at fullback.

Sorensen-McGee has not retained that role for New Zealand’s final pool match – facing Ireland at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium on Saturday afternoon – instead the teenager will return to the wing, having played with the No. 14 on her back two weeks ago against Spain in York.

Bunting described Sorensen-McGee as “elusive” and “instinctive” at a press conference at the team’s hotel on Friday, saying the rising star can make a difference anywhere in the back three for the Black Ferns.

“Brax played well in the first game and obviously last week she was pretty exceptional,” Bunting told reporters.

“Renee Holmes played well in the first game and then came on and played at 10.

“Across the board, our ladies have been working really hard and just a few things we need to get a bit better at this week.”



Sorensen-McGee will line up on the right wing, with Renee Holmes starting at fullback. After becoming New Zealand’s all-time top try-scorer in Test rugby, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe could potentially add to that 50-try tally this weekend after being named to start on the left.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from an ankle injury to provide outside backs cover on the bench. That meant there was no room for Katelyn Vahaakolo, who has been left out of the matchday 23 after scoring on her Rugby World Cup debut last time out against Japan.

“She’s training really well. Like I said, it’s millimetres, especially in the outsides,” Bunting said when asked about Vahaakolo.

“We’ve been blessed with absolute talent, haven’t we? My expectation is you’ve got to be really on your game and really step up and she’s trained really well this week.”

Bunting has made a series of big selection calls in the forwards as well, which has seen reigning HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year Jorja Miller shift from blindside flanker to openside, with Layla Sae set to wear the No. 6 jumper.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu, who returned from a stint on the sidelines last time out against Japan, will provide impact off the bench. 31-Test prop Amy Rule is another experienced campaigner who has been named in the reserves.

“It was her [Tukuafu] first game back last week and she was exceptional,” he added.

“Whether she starts or comes off the bench… we just see her coming off the bench this week is going to be really important.”