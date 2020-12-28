4:20am, 28 December 2020

The Bulls have finally confirmed the signature of Marcell Coetzee from Ulster. In a statement released last week, the Irish province had revealed that the South African would be returning home at the end of the season after a teaser Tweet by the Bulls all but confirmed the transfer.

And the Bulls have now officially announced the terms of the player’s new contract with the club, confirming that Coeztee has signed a three-year deal, effective July 2o21.

Coetzee returns to South Africa after five seasons with Ulster, where following an injury disrupted start to his Ulster career he quickly became a fan favourite and a regular feature in the starting line-up.

The former Port Natal High School scholar also represented the Cell C Sharks in Vodacom Super Rugby and the Currie Cup before a short stint with Honda Heat in the Japanese Top League before moving to the Pro14.

Welcome to the #BullsFamily Marcell Coetzee ?? pic.twitter.com/o6ZSYqlo6z — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 28, 2020

Bulls’ director of rugby Jake White said: “Marcell is a phenomenal player and any team in the world would be ecstatic to have a player of his calibre joining its structures.

“He has grown from strength to strength over the years, and is currently playing some of the best rugby of his life.

“He’s excited about being back in South Africa, and making Loftus his home.”