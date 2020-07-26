2:06am, 26 July 2020

The luckless Chiefs slumped to 0-6 with a tight 21-17 loss to the Blues at Eden Park, keeping the side winless through Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Again a controversial moment decided the game, with the Chiefs pounding the Blues goal line in the final stanza before losing possession for a holding on.

The referee’s decision to award the penalty was arguably a 50-50 one with lock Josh Goodhue making the tackle but failing to release the ball carrier.

The decision was labelled ‘bulls***’ and ‘guess work’ by fans not impressed with such a flakey call deciding the outcome of the match.

Massive play there at the end to win the game for the @BluesRugbyTeam (by the referee). #BLUvCHI @Sportsfreakconz @sumostevenson — Anand Reddy (@AnandSReddy) July 26, 2020

Bullshit call, you really think in the 79th minute a Chiefs player would not release the ball on the oppositions goal line whilst behind by 4 points, pure guess work from the official #BLUvCHI — Jonesy (@dougierydal) July 26, 2020

Hard to understand how Josh Goodhue could both make that goal line tackle and still be up in time to contest the breakdown while also releasing the tackled player… But couldn't see it on the broadcast and the referee was right there ????? — Tom Vinicombe (@TomVinicombe) July 26, 2020

Feel for the Chiefs. Especially that last pen for holding on. Couldn't quite understand how the ref made that call after seeing the replay Anyway stoked for the Blues for closing it out it's always a tough game against Chiefs. ?????? — Tino Junior Poluleuligaga (@JIP2EZY) July 26, 2020

Ha the chiefs blowing up about a penalty?? #ironic — Kyle Smith (@K_Smith_NZ) July 26, 2020

One wrongly disallowed try one week, and another two wrong calls the next week….. #BLUvCHI — ryanator109?? (@ryanator109) July 26, 2020

3 penalties but not one considered a penalty try?? Tough #BLUvCHI — Benjamin Wong (@Garoo97) July 26, 2020

Not the same quality as last night but equally thrilling. Blues lucky with the last penalty – Goodhue was the tackler, needs to release and be on his feet but didn't look eitherway #BLUvCHI — Dezzy10 (@Dezzy106) July 26, 2020

Haha should have been penalty other way. Goodhue's knee on the ground. Plus he didn't release as he was also tackler. — Dezzy10 (@Dezzy106) July 26, 2020

The Chiefs senior players were visibly upset with the ref following the call, with Anton Lienert-Brown pleading after the match for technology to be used to review such critical calls.

ALB on @newstalkzbsport pleading for technology to be used when available. #BLUvCHI — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) July 26, 2020

#Chiefs couldn't buy a win this season with all the gold in the world. The final 10 minutes summed up their season. Clearly frustrated. Questions must be asked of Gatland.#BLUvCHI had plenty of handling errors/ball not going to hand. Fairly scrappy. #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Sports Guru (@G_Skev) July 26, 2020

Warren Gatland was less animated in his post-match interview with Sky Sport NZ following the match, saying that his side is showing enormous character. He explained that a side not turning up would get beaten by a score.

“I thought we showed great character. A lesser team that goes through that is getting beaten by 30 or 40 points.

When asked about the final call, Gatland was diplomatic about the issue applauding the Blues for winning the game and praising the quality of the spectacle.

“I think that’s 4 or 5 games we have been there right at the end.

“The referee has made the call, it’s his decision. Well done the Blues, they’ve won the game.”

“I thought it was a good game on rugby.”

The sixth straight loss in Super Rugby Aotearoa won’t do much to help Gatland’s reputation with some corners of New Zealand, with growing concern over his side’s form slump.

Gatland doesn’t have Australian teams to redeem himself against so he he’ll keep getting embarrassed by the Aotearoa teams. #BLUCHI — Mohubedu (@Ralphium) July 26, 2020

Gatland a myth? #BLUvCHI — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) July 26, 2020

Gatland can take his Welsh style all the way back up his valley I reckon. Clearly he’s coached the Chiefs running play out of them and the defence is a joke. Thank fuck he won’t get the All Blacks job. Not that it matters in the ongoing Covid world. — Sam (@sdn79nz) July 26, 2020

Actually think they both would be better playing more like the other. Blues could do with being a bit more conservative and play X’s and O’s. Chiefs looks like they’re playing in a straight jacket (cough Gatland) #BLUvCHI — Super Linebreaks (@SuperLinebreaks) July 26, 2020