The luckless Chiefs slumped to 0-6 with a tight 21-17 loss to the Blues at Eden Park, keeping the side winless through Super Rugby Aotearoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again a controversial moment decided the game, with the Chiefs pounding the Blues goal line in the final stanza before losing possession for a holding on.

The referee’s decision to award the penalty was arguably a 50-50 one with lock Josh Goodhue making the tackle but failing to release the ball carrier.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The next generation of All Black hookers

The decision was labelled ‘bulls***’ and ‘guess work’ by fans not impressed with such a flakey call deciding the outcome of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs senior players were visibly upset with the ref following the call, with Anton Lienert-Brown pleading after the match for technology to be used to review such critical calls.

Warren Gatland was less animated in his post-match interview with Sky Sport NZ following the match, saying that his side is showing enormous character. He explained that a side not turning up would get beaten by a score.

“I thought we showed great character. A lesser team that goes through that is getting beaten by 30 or 40 points.

When asked about the final call, Gatland was diplomatic about the issue applauding the Blues for winning the game and praising the quality of the spectacle.

“I think that’s 4 or 5 games we have been there right at the end.

“The referee has made the call, it’s his decision. Well done the Blues, they’ve won the game.”

“I thought it was a good game on rugby.”

The sixth straight loss in Super Rugby Aotearoa won’t do much to help Gatland’s reputation with some corners of New Zealand, with growing concern over his side’s form slump.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now