Brumbies convince 125kg ex-Australia U20s star Tevita Alatini to stay put

Promising prop Tevita Alatini has signed a two-year contract extension with the Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies, keeping him at the Super Rugby Pacific club until the end of 2028.

Alatini, 21, missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury while representing Australia U20s in their 35-11 victory over Georgia at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. He returned to action this year for Gungahlin Eagles in Round 8 of the John I Dent Cup against Queanbeyan Whites and has featured regularly since.

The tighthead came through the Brumbies’ Elite Development Squad and had been signed until 2026, with his new deal extending his stay by a further two seasons.

“I’m very happy to be back playing with the Brumbies. The boys here are like family now and I love what the club is doing and the direction it is going in,” Alatini said.

“I can’t wait for what the future holds with this team and I’m all here for it!”

Alatini began his rugby journey at Penrith RSL in Western Sydney before attending Patrician Brothers College in Blacktown. He played his first XVs season in 2015 after starting in the club’s Spring 7s programme and went on to represent Penrith Emus Colts.

He later joined Warringah First Colts, winning a Premiership in his first season while transitioning from number eight to prop. The 6’2, 125kg forward relocated to Canberra in 2023, making four appearances for Australia U20s the following year after serving as injury cover at the 2023 tournament.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham expects the young prop to push for Super Rugby selection in the coming seasons.

“Tevita has a fantastic presence around the group and is eager to impress after missing last season,” Larkham said.

“He’s a promising player and has shown immense patience to come back to where he is now. He is in fantastic shape and has built some solid performances for the Eagles in recent weeks.

“We’re looking forward to Tevita developing as a player and pressing forward for selection in 2026 and beyond.”