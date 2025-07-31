'Incredibly deflated' Australia lose starting Wallaby on eve of final Lions Test

Australia’s injury woes continued when first-choice hooker Dave Porecki was ruled out of Saturday’s third Test against the British and Irish Lions because of a cut heel.

In the wake of losing flanker Rob Valetini and prop Allan Alaalatoa to the treatment room, the Wallabies have been forced into making a change to their front row for the Accor Stadium clash.

Matt Faessler had already been ruled out by a calf injury, so Billy Pollard will make his second Test start in the number two jersey with Brandon Paenga-Amosa drafted on to the bench.

Head coach Joe Schmidt has likened losing Saturday’s second Test in the closing seconds to a grieving process, but insists Australia’s recovery is underway.

“Incredibly deflated group. Tuesday was tough, actually, to get them up off the canvas,” Schmidt said.

“There has been a little bit of an upswing and we’ve just got to keep that momentum. It’s a challenge because of all that emotional energy and psychological energy that was expended.

“The way things finished, the sense of frustration – it’s almost like a grieving process by the time they’ve gone through those first few days.

“We’ve given them time to breathe a bit and then try to elevate the spirits and the tempo.”