'Incredibly deflated' Australia lose starting Wallaby on eve of final Lions Test
Australia’s injury woes continued when first-choice hooker Dave Porecki was ruled out of Saturday’s third Test against the British and Irish Lions because of a cut heel.
In the wake of losing flanker Rob Valetini and prop Allan Alaalatoa to the treatment room, the Wallabies have been forced into making a change to their front row for the Accor Stadium clash.
Matt Faessler had already been ruled out by a calf injury, so Billy Pollard will make his second Test start in the number two jersey with Brandon Paenga-Amosa drafted on to the bench.
Head coach Joe Schmidt has likened losing Saturday’s second Test in the closing seconds to a grieving process, but insists Australia’s recovery is underway.
“Incredibly deflated group. Tuesday was tough, actually, to get them up off the canvas,” Schmidt said.
“There has been a little bit of an upswing and we’ve just got to keep that momentum. It’s a challenge because of all that emotional energy and psychological energy that was expended.
“The way things finished, the sense of frustration – it’s almost like a grieving process by the time they’ve gone through those first few days.
“We’ve given them time to breathe a bit and then try to elevate the spirits and the tempo.”
Australia have had cruel luck with injuries to key personnel in this series, and these injury issues have savagely exposed the Wallabies lack of quality depth in certain positions.
That won’t be fixed overnight.
