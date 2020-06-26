1:18pm, 26 June 2020

The Ospreys have announced that Brock James has agreed to become the Welsh club’s new attack coach. The Australian, best known for his 10-year career with Clermont Auvergne, will join on a three-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former fly-half was a European Challenge Cup (2007) and Top 14 winner (2010) with Clermont, before spells at La Rochelle and Bordeaux Begles.

Following a player-coach role with Bordeaux, the 38-year-old will work alongside new Ospreys head coach Toby Booth as full-time attack coach.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be a part of the Ospreys,” said James.

“Toby has a great plan and I am looking forward to working with him on delivering that, and I’m very excited to work with the players at the Ospreys.

“When you look at the squad, it is full of experienced internationals and a lot of really exciting young talent coming through the ranks and the chance to work with them was something I couldn’t let pass me by.

“I always had an interest in coaching and my time with Bordeaux really ignited my hunger to go in that direction and to share what I’ve learnt in rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After 14 years in France I now have the chance to experience a new club and a new competition with a side I can hopefully add some value to.

“I played alongside a lot of international players, especially at Clermont, and I always learnt a lot from them and I am sure it will be the same at the Ospreys as a coach.

“There is a great rugby culture in Wales. I remember watching the old Five Nations when I was a youngster back in Australia.

“There is a very proud rugby history in Wales and as somebody who loves the game, being part of that is something I am really looking forward to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

James ended his playing career in France as the all-time points scorer in French rugby, notching up over 3,000 points.

??? Ospreys can announce that Brock James has been appointed as our new Attack Coach ? ??https://t.co/sti4HXZBld Croeso Brock! ?#OurBloodIsBlack pic.twitter.com/nbVetjQXYr — Ospreys (at ?) (@ospreys) June 26, 2020

Booth welcomed James’ appointment to his backroom team at the Liberty Stadium.

“Myself and Brock’s philosophy to the game and how we want the Ospreys to play are very similar, it’s about developing a homegrown team, playing an attractive brand of rugby and scoring tries.

“We interviewed 10 candidates for the role and they were all highly qualified and impressive but we were really deliberate and methodical in the whole process to get the person we wanted.

“We appointed Brock because of his rugby CV and because of his vast experience of European competitions and northern hemisphere rugby. Why? Because that is where the Ospreys have to be competitive.

“There is no doubt, in my mind, he will be an inspiration to the players he will be coaching because he has been a success as a player and will bring that same mindset as a coach.

Gustard also admitted that Quins may use new recruit Matas Jurevicius at blindside, rather that his usual lock position.https://t.co/aUJOy8jI7a — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 26, 2020

“His temperament and the position he played as a player very much go hand in hand and you can see him bringing those same qualities to his role as a coach. He is very calm, reads the game well and has an ability to think on his feet.

“But the key factor for me in his appointment was that our approach to rugby is very much aligned and the vision and philosophy we have for the style of game we want to play was very similar.

“We both want to play a positive and a try-scoring brand of rugby and we both want to bring that to the Ospreys.”

James’ appointment as Attack Coach follows on from the signings of scrum half Rhys Webb, full back Mat Protheroe, lock Rhys Davies and prop Nicky Thomas.

After comparing height and weight in each individual position across the three leagues, aggregating them helps provide a greater impression of how each league plays, and whether the national setup follows suit.

https://t.co/3XvZipHn54 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 26, 2020

The Ospreys announced the appointment of Booth as head coach earlier this year, along with captain Justin Tipuric’s re-signing with his home region.

Flanker Dan Lydiate, hooker Sam Parry, scrum half Reuben Morgan-Williams, backrower Sam Cross, centre Owen Watkin, locks Bradley Davies and Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, fly half Cai Evans and props Ma’afu Fia, Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones have all re-signed with the Ospreys.